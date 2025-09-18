The conservative party is over. Until recently, such speeches could be rejected in Westminster as a typical Nigel Farage hyperbole. But Danny Kruger's decision to defection to reform the United Kingdom this week let some conservatives wonder if their state of parties is fatal. Kruger's deputy for East Wiltshire since 2019, wrote speeches for David Cameron, covered Boris Johnson troops and led the leadership campaign Robert Jenricks last year. Until this week, he was considered one of the most eminent thinkers of conservative parties. He is the biggest defection to reform to date.

When we bring together in his new headquarters of the parties, Kruger reflects on the brutal company of politics. Outside, Union Jacks floated in half-mast for the funeral of the Duchess of Kent. On a personal level, it was not particularly pleasant, he says, because I know that I drop a large number of truly decent people that I respect and that I do not like the idea that it is like a family because you cannot leave your family. But it is like a club that is really significant, it is at the conclusion that the conservative club is an obstacle to conservatism, and therefore, it is necessary to leave it.

He says that among the former colleagues, there is a lot of silence. There are many people I presume be sad or angry and keep it for them. A conservative deputy simply sent him a rat emoji. He refuses to say what his mother, the chief and diffuser Prue Leith, made of his defection: she is, I am happy to say, very favorable to me and encouraging my career.

There was no incident or specific moment which was the last straw for me, he said. But I came to the conclusion this summer that there was no return for the party. He thinks that reform is now the best vehicle for the center-right, arguing that it has the agility and independence of the freedom of a kind of inherited spirit. The rhythm of modern politics is too fast: it would be an indulgence to give the conservatives another parliament to try to sort.

For Kruger, 50, the history of modern British politics is post-Brexit realignment. Reformation, he thinks, can inherit the coalition that won Boris Johnson his majority in 2019. He clearly feels the failure of this government deeply and is determined to do things differently next time. Farage instructed him to direct a new unit of preparation for the government, working alongside Zia Yusuf, reforms the head of politics. Much of the mission, he says, will be to undo the Blairite regulation Centralization, bureaucratization, the type of reagent of what Blair has done, starting with the Human Rights Act, ending with the equalness law.

Kruger is a close friend of Dominic Cummings, the former chief advisor of Johnsons and a sharp critic of the British state. I share a lot of vision of the Doms world. I think it is essentially fair in its analysis that the problem with this country is that when we have an election, the government does not change and we simply change the ministers.

What could a Farage government look like? I think that the structure of n ° 10 is completely deficient, explains Kruger. We must develop the Prime Ministers office at the expense of the office office and essentially do this correctly responsible before the Prime Minister. He thinks that more people named politicians are crucial: it is extraordinary and a real cause of a large part of the dysfunction that we have that when the ministers arrive, they have so little nomination for people who advise them all other serious countries allow the government to appoint a significant proportion of the apparatus that will advise them.

Two major state offices would determine the success of any reform government. Obviously, the home office fails. Whether it is the structure of this department or the legal framework in which they operate or that staff or culture must be determined. But I expect the part of immigration and border control of the Home Office will be much more rationalized, much more efficient, much more responsible. Then there is the treasure, which he rents as an appropriate institution. He fears that the winter fuel debacle will show the department playing a melody on which everyone must dance, I do not think that we should assume that it must continue in the same format.

Farage and Johnson are the two dominant figures of post-Brexit conservatism. Kruger was the political secretary of the latter in 2019. How do they compare? I fundamentally think that Nigel is more serious, he replies. Boris in a way intuity, intuits, the English character incredibly good. And he had an incredible idea of ​​what the public looks like and wanted. [But Farage] He has just been a more coherent public figure than Boris. Kruger says that the main difference is that Boris was finally content to be popular and centrist in his instinct in 2020 and I don't think Nigel does it. He will be a reformer Prime Minister in a way that we have not had from Margaret Thatcher.

Kruger admits having already had doubts about certain aspects of the political platform for reforms, including the opposition of the parties to the online security law. But months of conversations with Farage reassured him. I thought for a while that they were libertarian cowboys, he said. A sort of act tribute to Thatcherite who did not care about the community or the family, and, second, that they were a bunch of incompetent clowns. The case is not either. Kruger hopes to develop the social vision of the parties, citing the reforms of the Slogan family, the community, the country. Obviously, I think that free markets count, but not as much as our social obligations, I am a kind of community curator and I think that Nigel is too.

A key meeting he had this summer was with the American vice-president JD Vance, who welcomed a barbecue for a small group of deputies in the COTSWOLDS. Did these discussions influence his decision to defect? Kruger carefully chooses his words. Well, I will keep what we said in this confidential conversation because, uh, I mean, it was a piss, I do not remember everything that has been said. But, uh, so I mean that I can't really talk about it, other than that, I know that the vice-president is concerned about the fracturing of the law in politics. I mean, it is not for him to interfere in our internal policy, but, you know, he has met a certain number of preservatives, and he met Nigel. Naturally, he would have discussed the future of our parties.

Before this meeting, Kruger became viral online for a passionate speech in an empty room in the House of Commons, praising the need for a new restoration of Christianity in Great Britain. Would something reform encourage? I do not think that a political party should target a Christian renewal, he says. But the impression that I get by talking to Nigel and others is that they would really like to see a restoration of the church. For him, the contrast between doctrinously humid elements of the Church of England and free evangelical charismatic churches is an obvious analogy for its old and current parts.

The argument of Krugers is that the vacant space by Christianity in Great Britain is likely to be exhausted by different religions, including Islam. The right political response, he suggests, is to restrict mass migration and encourage the good integration of existing communities. We should not be pusillanimous in the face of what is a fairly assertive strategy of more radical Muslim groups to extend their range of their activities in our communities. We should therefore have a second reflection on the approval of mosques, certainly on the extended practice of Islam in public institutions, including schools.

Many figures have dropped with fagging over the years, in particular, more recently, Rupert Lowe, the ex-reform. Could Kruger concern the same thing happen to him? Diplomatically, he suggests that blame lies in others. There seems to be a bit of a model of people who, for one reason or another, do not seem to recognize his leadership. This may well be the source of the problems he had. I don't know exactly what's going on there, but I'm very clear who is the boss here. His message is that the old Brexit wars are over. You have seen Nigel Dinner with Dommings Dommings. All those who are serious about this country and the necessary changes, whether in the conservative, reform party that the Brexit campaign wing was really on one side.

While Kruger goes to his next meeting, he thinks if Edmund Burke would be a reformer or a curator. When there was a significant crisis, he was a fighter. You know, he did not score in his opposition to the French Revolution that he wanted a complete war and was furious when we declared peace with revolutionary France. In the end, he held in principle and supported the people who, according to them, would bring the necessary changes. So yes, I think Hed is with Nigel. As he leaves, Farage walks in the office, laughing at the figures of party members. He has good reasons to smile: more and more the conservatives seem to share the conclusion of Krugers on the fate of the British center-right.