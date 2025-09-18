



Do not delay: Adi Jokowi Makzrakan Gibran By M Rizal Fadillah It is true that Prabowo as president cannot interfere in a legal process, but it is not true if the president is stupid towards the police. You have to be certain of what is in question or questioned by the people and the nation, including the diploma of Joko Widodo. The problem of doubt about the authenticity of the Joko Widodo diploma must be resolved with the president's encouragement to managers of the law enforcement. The police who play

This question should be sanctioned. The president has the power to reject the chief of the national police if the police participate in systematic violations of the law. When the world considers Joko Widodo as a corrupt leader, the president must care about it. Order at the Office of the Attorney General or the KPK to search and investigate. The indications for Joko Widodo's involvement of existing corruption cases are appropriate to be explored. Tom Lembong said Joko Widodo, Noel, revealed the flow to Joko Widodo. Likewise with Nadim and Yaqut.

Ironically if Joko Widodo is not at all touched. Gibran Rakabuming Raka has become controversial vice-president. Unqualified and has a perfect handicap, both the Constitution, Democracy and Administration. He did not meet the requirements and dynastic policy built by Joko Widodo. Now Gibran has also been prosecuted for a diploma that would have been false. Also funny the leader of this country. Like a father like a son. Three money district. Prabowo led the coalition of the party supporting the government. Part of the party chain is the minister or the maid. Prabowo was able to control political parties in Parliament. Consequently, when the people questioned Gibran status as vice-president, it was in fact easy for Prabowo to consolidate the conviviality of political parties in the DPR and MPR to indict them. The requirements of people who must be heard and followed are Adili Jokowi and Gibran. Prabowo can do a lot to make this request. The protection of the two is a mistaken and high risk decision. If this is done, sooner or later, people 'requests will increase with Gibran and Prabowo. Prabowo must be alert to take a stand to save the nation and the state. Joko Widodo and Gibran Rakabuming Raka are political waste that must be released immediately in place. Otherwise, the unpleasant aroma can make the stomach nauseous, shortness of breath and pollute the environment. The requirements of Adili Jokowi and Makzrakan Gibran are the culmination and crystallization of various strategic problems of the nation. From there began to hack the path of truth. It is time to unite power so that this request can be made. If that succeeds, Indonesia canceled it dark. *) Political and national observers Bandung, September 18, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartasatu.com/2025/09/18/jangan-tunda-adili-jokowi-makzulkan-gibran/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

