



Hyderabad: The High Court of Telangana ordered the Hyderabad police commissioner to clarify if it is authorized to grant authorizations to explode rocks and hills, and in the affirmative, if such approvals are only issued after having collected opinions of other departments concerned.

Questions in court the role of police commissioners in the granting of explosion permit

During the hearing on Tuesday September 16, the high court bench including the chief judge Kumar Singh and judge GM Mohiuddin observed that an appropriate explanation should be provided on the issue.

The case stems from a letter written by a judge from the High Court in 2024 concerning the end of evening boosting activities behind Nyayavihar in the Jubilee Hills.

The court treated the letter as a dispute of public interest (Pil) and continued its hearing.

The Additional Defender General (AAG) Mohammed Imran Khan argued that the police commissioner had the power to grant such authorizations.

He informed the bench that the approvals are granted after obtaining the opinions of the chief joke of the explosives.

The bench is looking for a broader examination process

At this stage, the bench pointed out that the issuance of a certificate without objection (NOC) is not sufficient. He wondered if the authorities check how explosives are purchased, if the experts manage them and if other aspects of security are examined before granting authorization.

The court expressed its dissatisfaction that, despite their request from these specific details in previous hearings, no response had been given.

The bench ordered the police commissioner to provide an answer within 24 hours. However, the AAG explained that even if the mining department had already filed a counter, the commissioner could not do so because he was not initially insumed in the case.

He assured the court that permits are only issued after examining all the regulations and requested more time to submit complete details.

