The 75th anniversary of the PM Narendra Modi today: How BJP famous through States | Details

The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modis on Wednesday, September 17, with national events and the launch of health, well-being and development programs. The sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is making a sculpture on the eve of the 75th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Puri Beach, Tuesday (PTI)

The programs are part of the “Sewa Pakhwada” that the ruling party observes between September 17 and October 2, which is the birth anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi, to celebrate the anniversary of its chief whose management brought the BJP to new peaks and has made it a dominant political force for more than a decade.

Delhi: 41 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs to open the PM's birthday

The health care centers under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be converted to Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs, with 41 taking place to be inaugurated the PM Narendra Modi.

The MCD has set the goal of creating more than 300 units of this type, while the civic body currently has more than 150 centers, some of which have already been improved.

While 41 will be inaugurated on Wednesday, 19 others should be scheduled for September 30. Fifty units should be completed next month, while the rest will be built again.

Several primary health centers (PHC) and existing undergrounds, maternity, maternity and polyclinic centers will be rebuilt as part of this initiative. The redesigned units will offer improved medical services, improved infrastructure and better equipped installations to provide complete primary health care for Delhi residents.

The Delhi government will launch 500 crèches for the children of women working as workers in the city, said chief minister Rekha Gupta.

Amit Shah to inaugurate 15 development works

The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, will inaugurate 15 development works during an event at the Thyagraj stadium in the afternoon. This includes hospital blocks, 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (neighborhood clinics), 150 dialysis centers, 75 drones for the police and throwing the foundation stone for two energy factories for energy, among others.

Madhya Pradesh: Launch of Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar

Modi will launch around fifteen “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar” and the eighth national nutritional month of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

It will unveil several other development initiatives and will be addressed to a public meeting, said a press release.

In Dhar, Modi will also transfer funds under the Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana directly to the bank accounts of nearly 10 eligible women Lakh and also unveils the Sakhi Suman chatbot to raise awareness of maternal and infantile health.

The chatbot will provide timely and precise information to pregnant women in rural and remote regions, guaranteeing access to essential health services, according to the press release.

As part of a campaign against falciform anemia, Modi will give the screening and boarding card of Drépanocyte cells of 10 million in the state.

Under “Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan”, Moda will launch an exercise in the state which will symbolize the confluence of tribal pride and the spirit of the construction of the nation. The initiative will include a series of activities focused on tribal regions, focusing on health, education, nutrition, skills development, improving livelihoods, sanitation, water conservation and environmental protection, according to the press release.

In accordance with his fiber 5F Vision Ferm, Fiber to Factory, Factory to Fashion and Fashion abroad, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the PM Mitra Park in Dhar.

Varanasi: installation of the foundation stone of projects of a value 111 Brove

Meanwhile, in the constituency of Modi Lok Sabha Varanasi, the Municipal Corporation will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects 111 Core, said mayor Ashok Tiwari.

Maharashtra: more than 1 Lakh cataract surgery

In the Maharashtra, the BJP plans to organize more than cataract surgery and eye control of at least 10 Lakh and to distribute shows to the needy during a road from September 17 to October 2, said the president of the state of the BJP, Ravi will ravime.

The Odisha government to plant 75 plains Lakh

In Odisha, the government government plans to plant 75 Lakh plants on Wednesday, the state’s additional chief secretary in Forest Satyabrat Sahu said.

