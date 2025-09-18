Donald Trump celebrates the ABC decision to shoot Jimmy Kimmel





Donald Trump reacted to ABC's decision to offer Jimmy Kimmel's late evening show following comments that the host made on the suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Great News for America: The Ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel's show is canceled. Congratulations to ABC for having finally had the courage to do what should be done.

ABC did not announce a cancellation of the show, but said that it would be indefinitely in the air.

The White House also said about ABC: “They do their viewers service. Jimmy is a sick monster!”

The comment came in an article on social networks on the BLANCHE HOUSE RAPSE RESIDATE.

ABC's decision to shoot the show follows the fury on one of Kimmel's comments in the Monday evening show. He said: “We had new stockings during the weekend with the Gang Maga trying desperately to characterize this child who murdered Charlie Kirk as something other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points.”

On Tuesday, the authorities confirmed the evidence that the suspect, Tyler Robinson, had started to look more to the left, after several days of speculation on social networks on his motivations.

Earlier Wednesday, the president of the FCC, Brendan Carr, threatened ABC with a kind of action, telling the Podcastor Benny Johnson of Kimmel's remark, “frankly, when you see things like this, I mean, we can do it the simplest way, or these companies can find ways to change driving, to take measures, frankly, on Kimmel, or there is additional work for the FCC come.”

Trump on Tuesday, Trump was unleashed in Jonathan Karl, chief correspondent for ABC News, after questioning the president about the threat of the prosecutor General Pam Bondi to take care of the “hate speech” following the assassination.

Trump told Karl: “Maybe they will come after ABC paid to me $ 16 million recently for a form of hate speech. Your business paid me $ 16 million for a form of hate speech, then maybe they will have to continue you.”

