Imran does not promise any surrender, calls on the nation to protest on 27





Rawalpindi: The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said that he will not surrender, calling an idea that he could give in a false idea. He explained his message through his sister Aleema Khan after a court hearing in the Toshakhana 2.0 case on Wednesday.

Aleema quoted Imran as saying that those who think I will break it will be wrong. I will not accept slavery, whatever happens. He asked the people of Pakistan to join the demonstrations on September 27, which he described as a key moment in the country's political resistance.

Imran remains critical of the current government and its policies. He told PTI leaders that efforts were made to crush the party throughout the 26th amendment, controlling the judiciary, limiting the media and weakening democracy. Aleema said Imran also warned that foreign investments in Pakistan have fallen strongly and that countries debt almost doubled, which puts it on a dangerous path similar to that of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or Nepal.

Imran asked PTI leaders to act as a strong opposition. If you are not acting now, you will dig your own political graves, Aleema quoted it as.

No to video links tests

Aleema spoke of the video link test arrangements in the case of attack on the general seat (GHQ). She said that the Punjab government and the House department are trying to isolate Imran by forcing it to appear via a video link. We completely reject this, she said.

She added that Imran refused video link hearings even after surviving an assassination attempt, insisting to appear in court in person. Now that he's in prison, she said, the authorities want to isolate him more. Aleema warned that after the Toshakhana trial, Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi could face long periods of isolation.

She also called on lawyers to oppose the 26th amendment, saying that today, it is Imran Khan, but tomorrow it could be someone else who faces these non -democratic rules.

Aleema mentioned an incident outside the court where two women would have thrown her eggs. She said PTI workers apprehended women and put them back to the police, but they were then released under orders from above.

Court orders Imran to appear via a video link

In the latest development, anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered Imran Khan to appear via a video link from Adiala prison for the next hearing in the GHQ attack case on October 1. The Punjab government had withdrawn its previous notification for a trial in prison.

The court also summoned three witnesses and ordered copies of Challans for 11 other cases of May 9 to share. In another ATC, charges were supervised against 11 people arrested during the November 26 demonstration, which pleaded not guilty. The leaders of the PTI in this case are under provisional bail until November 13, while 184 absent were declared proclaimed offenders.

