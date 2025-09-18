Donald Trump calls Kate Middleton Beautiful by reaching the United Kingdom





Donald Trump was never one to keep his feelings about the appearances of the peoples a secret, and therefore the first thing he said when he praised Princess Kate this morning should not be a huge surprise.

Upon their arrival in the field of the castle of Windsor, the American president and the first lady Melania were welcomed by members of the royal family, notably King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as by the Prince and the Princess of Wales.

Ian Vogler // Getty Images

Donald Trump shakes the hand of Princess Kate when he arrives at the castle of Windsor.

After their descent from Air Force One, the American couple shook hands with the Royals, where Trump had the opportunity to say hello to Kate personally, he saw for the last time in 2018. While he was addressing the princess, he said that you are so beautiful, so beautiful, according to Hello's reports! Magazine and The Independent.

Then, welcoming Prince William, Trump would have called him my friend.

Pool of related stories // Getty images

Trumps will visit the royal family from September 1719.

This is not the first time that the trumps have visited the British royal family. In fact, their trip this time (which should last from September 17 to 19) marks an unprecedented second state visit to an American president.

Despite information that there has been hesitations among members of the British government, Prime Minister Keir Starmer advanced the visit, and an official invitation was sent in February. Then, in June, Charles signed an official manu regia, which puts the processes of a moving state visit.

The last time Trump and Melania visited the royal family was in 2018, during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Before this visit, there were demonstrations across the United Kingdom, which reproduced this week during this visit. Time will tell us how Trump will behave and how the United Kingdom will react, over the next two days.

