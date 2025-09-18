



The president of Windsor, in England (AP), Donald Trump, enjoyed the glow of a British royal spectacle by opening a two -day state visit Wednesday, calling for the hours of competition with King Charles III one of the highest honors of my life while taking time for a silent tribute to Queen Elizabeth Iis Tomb.

The president loving greatness has absorbed all the rejoicing, of the greatest guard of honor in living memory with 120 horsepower and 1,300 soldiers with carriage rides, an air show and an State dinner of the castle of Windsor.

After the pump, real work Thursday, when Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meet to talk about trade, technology and geopolitical issues.

No American president, or any other world leader, had the honor of a second British state visit; Trumps was in 2019, during his previous mandate. Reclendor's display was supposed to strengthen ties with Trump at a time when his policies in America put pressure on trade and security arrangements worldwide.

It was the second state visit, and it is the first, and maybe it will be the last time, I hope it is actually, joked Trump during the evening banquet.

The visit began with Prince William and his wife, Kate, meeting the presidential helicopter in the garden formed private on the vast area of ​​Windsor, then walking Trump and the first lady Melania Trump to be welcomed by Charles and Queen Camilla. A gigantic royal standard, the flag used for official celebration days, stole from the royal tower.

The guests went to the castle in a horse -drawn car procession, ranks of soldiers, sailors and aviators. The king and the republican president discussed in the coach of the Irish state during the short trip to the quadrilateral of the castle, where both inspected a guard of honor of the soldiers in red tunics and in the hats of the skin of decline.

They continued to discuss and joke as the day progressed, the king occasionally putting his hand on Trumps. The president intervened before Charles during an examination of the troops after the king made a gesture so that he does. The Kings' invitation avoided a violation of the protocol, which was not the case in 2019, when Trump entered the Queen Elizabeth.

Part of the day was spent at the St. Georges chapel on the castle of the castle, where Trump placed a crown in honor of Elizabeth, who died in 2022.

A full day of pump and circumstance

The president and Charles visited the Royal Display collection in an ornate room where the officials presented five artifact tables on American-British relations.

Among the articles, there were watercolors and documents from the 18th century in the United States to request the independence of King George III. There were materials from the first transatlantic cable, including messages between Queen Victoria and President James Buchanan, as well as a Hot-Dog picnic of the 1930s, a young Elizabeth, and a large glass ship that President Dwight D. Eisenhower gave the Queen during a 1957 state visit.

The president then traveled a red carpet on the lawn of the Castles East to look at the retirement of beats, a military parade ceremony which presented more than 200 musicians, dates back to the 1600s and was used once to remind of patrolling soldiers at their castle at the end of the days.

The American flag and the Union flag are hanged in front of Windsor's castle before the state visit of American president Donald Trump next week in Windsor, England, Friday September 12, 2025. (AP photo / Kin Cheung)

A planned overflight of F-35 Jets of the United Kingdom and the United States was rebuilt due to poor weather conditions. But the red arrows, the aerobatical display team of the royal forces of the royal forces, thunders their heads, leaving streaks of red, white and blue smoke in their wake.

Charles and Camilla presented to the President and the First Lady a volume of hand leather celebrating the 250th anniversary of the declaration of independence, as well as the flag of the Union which flew over the Buckingham Palace on the day of the inauguration of Trumps in January. The Royals also gave the First Lady Melania Trump a silver and enamel bowl and a personalized handbag by British designer Anya Hindmarch.

Trump gave Charles a replica of an Eisenhower sword, and Camilla received a Tiffany & Co., Diamond and Ruby Broch Vintage brooch.

Serious discussions to come

The history, tradition and fame of the royal family give it a cachet which means that the presidents and the primary ministers agree to join them. In his interviews with Trump, Starmer will promote a new technological agreement from the United Kingdom. The British government hopes that the agreement, and billions of investment from American technological companies, will help show that the transatlantic obligation remains strong despite the differences in Ukraine, the Middle East and the future of NATO.

Before the banquet, Trump and Charles walked together, leading a procession. Trump wore a white tie, while his wife was in a yellow dress. Charles was in white tie with a blue belt and Camilla in a blue dress with a tiara.

Billetters in traditional red uniforms and the Roux necklaces bordered on the entrance to the Castles St. Georges room for dinner, which presented 100 staff involved in 160 guests. The Grand Waterloo table was fixed with 1,462 sparkling pieces of silver in the light of 139 candles and elaborate floral arrangements sorted on the pane of the castle.

The guests included Tim Cook apples, the CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang, the Open Ais Sam Altman and the Golfer Nick Faldo. Also present to publish the Rupert Murdoch magnate, which Trump recently continued for $ 10 billion in the report of Wall Street reviews on a sexually suggestive letter allegedly written by Trump for the financier in disgrace Jeffrey Epstein.

The menu included Wallow Cresson from Hampshire Panna Cotta with parmesan shortbread and a quail egg salad, as well as Norfolk chicken bulletins. The dessert was the vanilla ice cream bomb with a Sherbet Raspberry interior and slightly curcled Victorian plums.

Soldiers of the household cavalry set up the regiment regiment during the preparations for the transport procession at the Commermere barracks, Windsor, England, Monday, September 15, 2025, before the state visit of American president Donald Trump. (Photo / kin cheung)

Trump avoids alcohol, but bar offers included a cocktail known as the Transatlantic Whiskey Infused of Marmelade, Warres 1945 Vintage Port Trump is the 45th and 47th American president and Champagne Cognac Grande Hennessy 1912. This is the year that Trumps' mother, Mary Anne Macleod, was born in Scotland.

The musical playlist included the theme of James Bond films and pop and rock staples, as well as high -level tunes, often presented during gatherings of the Trumps campaign.

In his toast, Charles praised Trumps British Roots and his recent visits to the United Kingdom in the blink of an eye to the preferred sport of the presidents, he said, I understand that British soil makes rather splendid golf courses.

Trump mainly stuck to his prepared remarks and was on his best behavior, declaring, it is really one of the highest honors of my life and sneaking into a single excavation of his predecessor, Democratic President Joe Biden, saying that the United States was sick a year ago. He also discussed British contributions to literature, history and arts and said that Special does not begin to do justice to his relations with the United Kingdom with the Kingdom

Together, we did more good for humanity than two countries in history, said Trump.

Trump being in Windsor does not stop the demonstrations

Thousands of demonstrators walked in the London center on Wednesday to protest against Trumps. Some held banners who said no to racism, no to Trump. Although the activities were smaller than during the visit of Trumps in June 2019, they included mini versions of the giant Blimp Trump, a caricature tinged with orange from the president in a layer that made a large impression during these demonstrations six years ago.

In Windsor, demonstrators projected an image of Trump and Epstein on a castle tower, a reminder of the presidents' relationship with American financial fire. Police said they had arrested four people.

Lawless and Price reported by London and Washington Weisset.

