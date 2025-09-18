Boris Johnson says that in his first year in Oxford, he attended a single conference. Delivered in the twilight gloom of the Pitt Rivers museum, it was Rapa Nui, the tiny Pacific island 2,200 miles from Continental Chile. As a boy, Johnson had read the Norwegian adventurer Thor Heyerdahls Me-me: the secret of Easter Island and had become obsessed.

No wonder. Because although Rapa Nui or the Easter Island is only half the size of the island of Wight, it has a haunting story teeming with questions. Who discovered this Speck for the first time in the Pacific? How did they get there? How did they manage to settle in this place beaten by subtropical seas, infested with rats, without permanent fresh rivers and whose only abundant resource was stone? Were they cannibals? The most mysterious of all, how, why and when did they sculp the massive stone statues and Landes, or Moai, nine meters high, many of which frowns on the island with their backs to the sea?

Mike Pitts made an unexpected visit to Rapa Nui in 1994 and was captivated. He has confidence in his answers to most major questions. The first settlers were Polynesian, with perhaps a pinch of Amerindians. They arrived at canoes with stabilizers, having sailed for 45 days and nights, in around 1200. The construction of the Moai began around 1450, and they were maneuvered in position with strings. They do not represent the gods, as some have thought, but ancestors.

Pitts is an archaeologist; But, in addition to digging up and analyzing bones and artifacts, it is good to bring living human stories, in particular on indigenous islanders and how, after 20 generations of maintaining their own business, they were shocking by the outside world.

When the first Europeans arrived from Rapa Nui on Sunday 1722 Easter, the Islanders had no name for their house: they had never needed it. Their ears, perforated and elongated, were hanging well under their chin. They did not wear clothes. One of the first Europeans to die for anchor described them as laughter and fun. In a gesture of friendship, they offered sailors chickens and banana clusters. Then their Eden began to collapse. On board one of the ships, a native looked at himself in a mirror and was ashamed of his nudity. The shots sounded. Suddenly, ten to twelve islanders died.

What followed during the next century and a half was sad, shameful and operating. During the 1860s, the Icelanders made their people upwards by slave traders. Rapa Nui slaves were marked by identification necklaces or tattooed fronts like the sides of the beef. Women were raped. The population has dropped from more than 5,000 to just over 100. Then, in the first half of the 20th century, the whole island was rented to an agricultural sheep company, Williamson-Balfour & Co, and the islanders were forced to live in a Ghetto with a locked stone at night. Missionary priests have aggravated things. One imposed a week of compulsory work on islanders who failed to attend mass.

It would be fascinating to jump in front of a century by the present day. Do the indigenous peoples of Rapa Nui, flourishing financially on tourism, now believe that they have had the best in the outside world, or do luxury hotels for super-rich represent a new type of slavery?

Pitts does not answer these questions. But at the heart of the book, he offers a captivating story which, in a small way, bought the horror of Victorian brutality. Katherine Routledge, born in 1866 into a well -noid family, was presented at the Queen and studied in Somerville Hall (now Somerville College), Oxford. Although born a woman, she had the feelings of a man and, pushed by an urgent need to escape her education, she sailed for Rapa harmed in a private yacht in 1913. During a period of 16 months, she learned the native language, interviewed the old and was treated as an honorary island. Pitts suspects that his research has been the most important to have been hitherto undertaken. But back in England, she became the prey of paranoia and was locked in a crazy house in Ticehurst. After his death, most of his notes were dispersed during private auctions.

Maybe Routledge could have shed light on a mystery of Rapa Nui who has one. Shortly after the arrival of Europeans, the islanders began to demolish the Moai that they had created if arduous during the generations. For what? Some maintain that this iconoclasm has been caused by the self-inflicted ecocide. Pitts believes that Europeans were responsible for the rupture of links between islanders and their ancestors. Writing in the Daily mail After a visit to Rapa Nui last year, Boris Johnson advanced the theory not incompatible with Pitts that the Islanders lost confidence in their ancestors, who did not seem to protect them. This is my assumption, he wrote. I bet I am right.