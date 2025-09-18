



Never in its long and August history, the N ° 10 from Windsor at Staines (via Datyt and Wraysbury) received a welcome like this. His passage secured by the police escort, his progress followed by the media of the world, the Orange Ponts terminals reign reign the High Street Winds, while the Crane spectators to have a glimpse of the single retiree transmitted inside. He's not him, a mumbled man, a little superfluous.

It was this kind of day on the shores of the Thames: a lot of excitement on very little, a sit down show that felt largely peripheral to the realization of the ceremonial in the terrains of the sealed castle. I am afraid that nothing will happen, Madam, a police officer informed a woman spinning a live video Facebook from the sidewalk when he made her a safety distance to the sidewalk.

Of course, some things have happened, although nothing consequences in the big scheme of things. People have shouted against each other. People argued on Gaza. People praised the flags and brandished signs. A man in a Maga hat ate a marinated egg from the Chips store and has grimacted a little. The television runners commut from top to bottom of Castle Hill by transporting flat whites to talent on the screen. Water water.

Trump supporters gathered in front of the castle of Windsor while the American president arrived in the United Kingdom for a state visit. Photography: Andy Hall / The Guardian

But mainly Windsor was a sea of ​​people who looked at other people to look at things, reassured simultaneously by their physical proximity to the main event and dismayed by their inability to influence it. We are ready for everything that will happen on or around the water, said SGT Lyn Smith, head of a joint marine unit between the police of Thames Valley and the Hampshire. While the presidential party was approaching Windsor, the only thing that happens near the water was a swan that took a dumping ground.

Of course, this festival of nothing was partially cooked in the design, the logical consequence of a state visit whose guiding principle was to avoid any imaginable contact with real people. While Trump and King Charles inspected the guard, the crowd outside was completely left to herself. Small advice: if you tell a supporter of Maga that his huge flag has only 49 stars on it, hell has them still half an hour later.

Even so everyone was there and the cameras operated, so how was everyone going to fill their shows? The BBC seemed to spend most of the morning to broadcast aerial photos of the castle. Our best floor today, stone construction remains straight.

You can see a few drops of rain on the camera there, and the rain obviously has an impact on the flight, a speaking chief filibusted on Sky News in order to explain why the Trump helicopter has not yet set off. It is clear that alternative entertainment was necessary.

Anti-Trump demonstrators and pro-Trump supporters mixed outside the castle of Windsor while the American president arrived for a state visit. Photography: Andy Hall / The Guardian

Not at the front: the superfans. And they are never in shortage during events like these, drawn like butterflies in a media swimming pool, necessarily filling hours of time of died antenna with their antics. There was a guy dressed from head to toe in the United Kingdom and American flags. There was a woman with an Alsatian muzzled wrapped in a Maga vest. There was a guy who had spent two days painting an image of Trump as a cave man, carrying King Charles on his back like a baby. There were people outside the Barbour store having flamboyant lines on the definition of genocide. All of them found a volunteer audience among itinerant journalists eager for copying, any copy, of any type of color.

And you realize the ease with which what passes for political opinion in this country is shaped by the strongest and extension the wildest people. Why take the trouble to engage in the reasoned and empirical process of unpacking the views of a normal person, teasing the nuance, questioning doubt, when you can simply go on the guy in a t-shirt that reads Trump was right on everything and save you trouble?

It may be inevitable that any circus attracts some clowns. But that also seems to be a very specific quality to Trump: the infallible ability to attract outlines and unsuitables wherever it goes. Let's face it: Trump himself is just a very bizarre guy, the kind of specimen you imagine would result from an unfortunate nuclear accident involving a large block of orange cheese. And in a sense, all his presidency was a kind of bat signal for the dissatisfied, the gullible, the curious plot, the semi-designed. Parias of the world, unite. We meet in Windsor in Daybreak. Wear what you want.

Anti-Trump demonstrators gather in the streets of Windsor. Photography: Andy Hall / The Guardian

ROYALS. Police. Journalists. The branches of the Hampshire and Berkshire of the Trump Fanclub. Was there someone here normal? Not in Windsor, sniff the girl behind the horse and groom bar. They are too busy screaming with each other. And perhaps there is something in this place that highlights the cosplay throughout the world, a royal seat with a contained city, a sort of England Potemkin with its waves of brunt goals and novelty, a reverie to sell tourists. What kind of reality do we really expect to meet here?

Reality is still introduced, if you look strong enough. A short distance from the crazy crowd, some local liberal democratic advisers gave leaflets. Improve our parks and playgrounds. Replace the broken lampposts. Treat with grotted spots, whatever they are. It is politics that really affects the life of peoples, much closer than certain American presidents seated in a carriage pulled by horses that no one can see. But they find it difficult to get the message across. Aimed to take care of people, to repair things, to take care of the communities, explains Mark Wilson de l'Eton and Castle Ward. But that's not what gets clicks.

Inside the field, men in fun hats played brass instruments. St Georges Hall's banquet table was in bridge. Outside, the crowd dispersed. Bus No. 10 was on the right track (via Datyt and Wraysbury). The woman in Maga's hood had plunged into Wagamama to grasp Teppanyaki. And it was impossible not to detect the Gulf between these worlds, much thicker than a castle wall, the briefly adjacent but eternally distant worlds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/17/fanatics-descend-on-windsor-to-enliven-trumps-festival-of-nothing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos