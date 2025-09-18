Leo Varadkar: The man who won Brexit

Photo by Nick Ballon / Camerapress

No Irish since Amon de Valera confused the British more than the former Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar. Young, gay, half Indian Westminster establishment could not understand it in an Irish leader. Where did the loop shoes and the worn -in -peat hand have been? Doesn't he have the real governing force of this island with homosexuality? Could this man in a well-cut suit really be the chosen boss of all these saints and university? And why thank Boris Johnson for having asked, in 2019, isn't the critical question called Murphy like the others?

Until Varadkar took office in 2017, there was a small stock of hiberno-caractors in the British political imagination. Its predecessor Enda Kenny, also from the center of center-right Gael, was a thug from west of Ireland with an accent Lilting. In front of him? Brian Cowen (Fianna thread always so slightly without center-right that Fine Gael), a central Ireland man who enjoyed a pint, or seven. And then there was Bertie Ahern (Fianna Fil), the cunning fixer Dublin and the radical of good crusch. These three were recognizable by the English.

Comes Varadkar 38 years when he took the title of Taoiseach, the youngest to have ever done it without melodic furtines or even a lot of public pleasure. He spoke with a coupé Dublin accent and lacked the great charm of Kenny or the Rakish attraction of Ahern. Friends, allies, enemies and adversaries suggest that he could be on the spectrum. When he arrived at Downing Street for the first time, five days after his altitude in High Office, he looked less like a friendly lackey and more like a soldier for Ey, there to tell everyone that his work was outsourced to a robot.

Which emerges from Speaking of my mindVaradkars New Memoir, is a politician of an amazing ambition who throws himself for an inheritance and in Brexit, he hoped to find one. He wants to be in the class of technocrat: he loves Germanys Angela Merkel and Luxembourgs Xavier Bettel; He has a latent penchant for Rishi Sunak (absent from his more negative discussion of other senior British). In 2016, as Minister of the Kennys cabinet, he remembers a moment in Paris on Saint-Patrick's day: [The ambassador] Arranged for me to have a quick handshake with Emmanuel Macron, who was to become president of France later that year. It made a superb photo two young men for the future. The British Tories looked at, confused: when Ireland has become if managerial, business, European?

Voluntarily or not, Varadkar came to represent a new Ireland because it is ultimately emerging from the restrictions of Catholicism and has suffered a decade of rapid and dizzying liberalization. As a main minister, he was released as gay live a few months before the referendum on the same sex marriage of 2015 (past 62%). And he was Taoiseach when the country was radically unpleasant from Rome when the referendum on abortion passed with 66.4% in 2018.

And so, at the same time, Ireland hardens its tax model around a low -capitalist low -tax IED system (direct foreign investment), while shaping as the comfortable liberal nation. And to the big disgust of the ultras of Brexit, Varadkar also seemed to call the shots in Brussels, while stimulating support for Washington (there will be no American trade agreement if the United Kingdom tries to put a hard border on the island of Ireland, warned Nancy Pelosi in 2019).

He had to be hated in Britain. In 2019, Anglo-Irish relations had reached their lowest point since the ceasefire of IRA in 1994. Theresa Mays plans to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland had failed; Johnson was getting closer to an output without data; The smooth removal of the EU UKS was thwarted by the Irish at each stage. It was the mood of the conservative party. All eyes turned to Varadkar. By pleading for Irish interests, he became the big saboter of the Britains, a very complete destiny outside the block. Insults went from naive to arrogant with the useful idiot. Varadkar didn't know that he became a Patsy of Europe?

Their confusion in a new state of global affairs has oxidized in contempt. But I also wonder if Varadkar was also trying to be hated. The ambition and preference, to act as a state man on the world scene rather than as a domestic politician came with insecurity and pride. It is impatient not to be misunderstood: I have often been accused of being cold lacking in empathy but it is not true: I am just discreet and reserved. But he is also a boastful: in 2018, he addressed the European Parliament in four English, German, French and Irish languages ​​(and, probably, he knows the word for self-estimation in each).

For all the speeches of a new Ireland, Varadkar does not want to be considered as a half-Indian or gay politician (although he insists on remembering himself as a young person: the youngest taoiseach never a chapter is entitled prosaically). And, curiously absent from memories, is a lot of reflection on its path as a public enemi number one of the ultras of Brexit. While following Varadkars, the early interest of the political eyes that has been taking place since the age of eight on the higher post in the buildings of the government of Dublins, followed by his rapid rise through the ranks of Gaels, his five years as Taoiseach on two stays and the outcome of his career in electoral policy, Speaking of my mind Read more what lawyers call a AchievementsA list of things done, that just like a memory with a personal arc. For a man whose life heard so much, he has terribly little to say about it.

It is also a book without incident by the literary flair (Angela [Merkel] smiles her kind smile. His blue eyes, very like my mothers, sparkling) and heavy on the crunch of millennials: for seven years, I had the hopes, the fears and the concerns of five million people on my shoulders. As with Tolkiens' power cycle, the burden became heavier. Bleed among the books, otherwise, the Spartan language adapting to such a Spartan politician are disarming semantic choices. A corridor in government buildings is smelly; Donald Trump is looming like an affable bear.

Meanwhile, during this trip through the career of Varadkars which is most interesting when Brexit strikes in the background, we learn its observation powers: Liz Truss is eccentric, Michael Gove is strange; Johnson is both more flexible and less founded in principle than May. We ignore similar ideas that could annoy a baby at school. But here again, he admits that he had found the 1992 debate on the exciting maastricht treaty (he would have been 13 years old); Bradhing to his friends at school that he was allowed to stand up to 10 p.m. to watch the news (that's exactly what you expect to expect youth at school); And that in adolescence, he hardened his faith in the idea of ​​a responsible government which did not spend money that we did not have. Whatever they are, these are not the instincts of a good flaw radical.

Varadkar is a politician made up of ironies: reluctant to engage in identity policy when the identity policy was at his peak; An instinctive social curator who supervised the great liberalizing decade; The engine of the Irish model woke up the capitalist. He did not seem interested in the constitutional question of Northern Ireland. But thanks in part to the political logic of which he inherited Brexit, he is now the most vocal Irish politician on the question of reunification outside Sinn fine. His distance from the worst trouble allowed him to speak more frankly to Northern Republicans and small trade unionists. And, for a nationalist Irish politician with an Indian father, he seems curiously not curious by the sharper edges of all this colonial heritage.

But the greatest irony in the Varadkar universe lies in the Tory Brexit class itself: the TelegraphTHE SpectatorJohnson, Mark François and all their passenger colleagues. By transforming Varadkar into Bogeyman of the British state and British ambitions, they created a unique in the Republic. Ireland has united behind a leader subject to their vicious mud, and it only gained in popularity and rhetorical clarity because of this. By articulating the challenges of Ireland and providing with Europe and Washington, Varadkar has become a standard bearer for a much more disturbing condition in Westminster.

It has strengthened a subliminal fear in conservative Britain: Ireland had undergone a quiet psychological revolution outside their point of view. The first-page ePlosion emerged from the awareness that not only Ireland that they knew lost for them, but that the old colony was at the heart of the greatest constitutional upheavals that modern Britain had never been confronted. And Varadkar was not there simply to sweep everything under the friendly carpet of the history of Friday agreement after Friday.

Now there are few in the British establishment which deny that this thorny Irish Taoiseach won the argument and obtained what he wanted for all this: no hard border on the island, despite the efforts of Johnsons. The detractors say that the EU would have anyway cleaned up to Irish interests, with an Irish ambassador to Brussels explaining the Friday agreement of the Friday to confused Slovians. And, politically, it could be true.

But that underestimates Varadkar as the metaphor of a new era in Anglo-Irish history. Whatever his personal weaknesses, he is looming in the Brexit British not as a cogi, but as the symbol of a world that they no longer understood.

Speaking of my mind

Leo Varadkar

Sandycove, 368pp, 25

