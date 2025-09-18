Politics
PM Modi Birthday: Modi, Trump, message in 293 characters, and unsaid
While the emphasis was put on Donald Trump's call was finally taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that he qualified the American president as “friend”, several messages were transmitted in 293 characters by the Indian chief and what was not said. Modi posted on x late Tuesday concerning Trump wishing him for his 75th anniversary during a phone call.
Trump managed to speak to Modi on Tuesday after several unsuccessful attempts of this type earlier. There was at least Four cases of these cases where Trump did not get Modi on the phoneThe German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine reported in August.
The two spoke, finally, and both recognized the conversation. Although this is a personal call on Modi's 75th anniversary, the conversations between leaders most often approach bilateral problems, as revealed the two leaders of their messages immediately after the cat.
Modi's post on X, 293 characters, came first, and he called Trump as “my friend”, a tie term that has been missing for some time.
Modi explained how, like Trump, he was “fully determined to adopt the India-US and World Partnership to new heights”.
This message was important because it revealed that India was not only another country for the United States with regard to bilateral relations. More than two decades, including Trump's first mandate as president, The two countries worked hard to build solid links.
A Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, even put his government at stake to cross the civil nuclear agreement with the United States, which ended his status as a nuclear pariah.
Modi, in a rare example for an Indian PM, gave A rallying cry of “Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar” at Howdy Modi event in the United States.
Although the complete partnership has been mentioned, the trade agreement or tariff problems remained in space between words. It is on trade and prices that Trump and his attack dogsEspecially Peter Navarro and Howard Lutnickhave targeted India and Modi.
While Trump hit India with a 50%rate, Navarro has made personal attacks against Modi. While the country was summed up in American intimidation, Trump fell and a few days ago, spoke of his ties with the Indian Prime Minister.
To add to the irony, Trump's phone call came a day when An American team was in New Delhi to resume negotiations on the trade agreement with India.
There was no mention of partnership, commerce, prices or any business with India in the post-abpel position shared by Donald Trump on Truth Social.
He too described Modi as “my friend” and said that the Indian Prime Minister “was doing a great job”.
Referring to the Indian PM with its first name name of a personal connecttrump spoke of its help in efforts to end the Russian-Ukraine war.
“Narendra: Thank you for your support at the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine!” Trump posted.
While Prime Minister Modi spoke of the same thing in his post, he described it as “Ukrainian conflict”, avoiding any mention of Russia.
Purchases of weapons and oil from Russia and India were one of the most sticky problems Between the Trump and New Delhi administration.
India said petroleum purchases were for energy security and was initially acclaimed by the United States. It was DC's embargoes who forced New Delhi to look for Russian defense equipment. “The road to peace [Ukraine-Russia] Run, at least in part, through New Delhi, “said Navarro.
However, Trump, who has added the Nobel Peace Prize to its list of presidential wisheswants to be considered the leader who ended wars, including the Russian-Ukraine war. Trump also made false claims to help mediate the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May after the four-day war.
India categorically rejected these affirmations and one of the reasons why Indian officials were not at ease to connect Trump to Modi because of his false affirmations, reports.
In his last message after the phone call with Trump, Modi intelligently gave the initiative of the American president in his claims to try to resolve the military conflict of Russia-Ukraine It has been going on for over three years now.
“We support your initiatives to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict,” was the last line, and 82 characters of the 293 characteristics of Modi.
While Modi and Trump said “my friend”, the Indian chief subtly stressed the importance of Indo-Us ties and said Trump could take the right to negotiate in the Russian-Ukraine conflict. Trump said that Modi “was doing a great job”, part of which was to be confidently held in his intimidation on prices and trade.
https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-75th-birthday-donald-trump-phone-call-social-media-post-tariff-trade-talks-russia-ukraine-war-2788680-2025-09-17
