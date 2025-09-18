Trump plans to designate an anti -fascist antifa movement A terrorist group | Donald Trump News





Trump described the group as a sick, dangerous radical left, as well as a major terrorist organization.

Posted on September 18, 202518 September 2025

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to appoint the left -wing activist group Antifa a terrorist organization.

Publishing on his Truth social platform at the end of Wednesday, Trump described the group as a radical and sick left disaster, as well as a major terrorist organization.

I would also strongly recommend that these anti -fas funds are investigating according to the highest standards and legal practices. Thank you for your attention to this question! Said Trump.

We did not know who the American president plans to designate, with Antifa, abbreviation of anti -fascists, being a group of freely organized activists opposed to the right ideology which does not have a leading leader, structure or list of membership.

The announcement of Trumps on Antifa followed after senior officials of the White House said on Monday that they would dismantle a vast domestic terrorist movement fomented by leftist activists and who, according to them, had led to the recent assassination of the right commentator Charlie Kirk.

Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff of the White House, said that the Trump administration was going to channel all the anger we have on the organized campaign that led to this assassination, to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks.

Critics say the Trump administration uses Kirk murder as a pretext to target political opponents in the United States.

The investigators have not yet provided a reason for murder of Kirks who, according to the authorities, were carried out by Tyler Robinson, from Utah, 22, but a lot to the right of the political fracture blamed the ideology of the left for the assassination.

Antifa has seized a movement of legitimate grievances to promote violence and anarchy, working against justice for all, said Republican senator Bill Cassidy after the announcement of Trumps.

The president is right to recognize the destructive role of antifa by designating them domestic terrorists, said Cassidy.

During his first mandate, Trump also threatened to designate an antifa a terrorist organization following generalized demonstrations in the United States in response to the murder of the unarmed black man George Floyd in May 2020.

Trump sought to blame anti -fes activists for acts of domestic terrorism, because he accused them of prompting and led stormy and sometimes violent demonstrations.

The legal researchers and analysts said at the time that Trump did not have the legal power to declare such a designation on a national group in the United States in the same way that Washington does with foreign entities.

Mary McCord, a former senior official of the Ministry of Justice, told Al Jazeera during Trumps' first mandate that there was no mechanism to designate national organizations as terrorist organizations and that attempts at the cookie cutter to designate Antifa would arouse significant problems of the first amendment.

These legal limitations remain a factor today, and criticisms have also raised questions about how a designation of terrorism would be applied and managed, given the amorphous nature of the supporters of Antifa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/18/trump-says-he-plans-to-designate-antifa-a-major-terrorist-group The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

