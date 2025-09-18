Imran will not move pressure, said Sister Aleema





Rawalpindi:

The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has sworn not to bow in the face of pressure, affirming that any perception of his surrender is a “false idea”.

Speaking of media outside of Adiala prison following a court hearing in the Toshakhana-II case on Wednesday, the sister of the founder of the PTI, Aleema Khan, transmitted her message. She quoted Imran as saying: “Those who think I will break are delusional. I will not accept slavery, no matter what makes me.”

Imran called on the whole nation to take to the streets on September 27, urging a great participation in what he said is a decisive moment in the political resistance of Pakistan, she added.

Aleema also declared that Imran remained provocative and criticize the current political order and cited the founder of the PTI saying that an attempt had been made to crush PTI by bringing the 26th constitutional amendment to control the judiciary, by muffling the media and by strangling democracy.

According to her, Imran also warned that Pakistan experienced a radical drop in foreign investments, and its debt almost doubled. Imran thinks that the country is moving down on a perilous path similar to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or Nepal, she added.

Aleema noted that Imran had asked PTI leadership to play the role of real opposition, warning them of political non-all. “If you are not acting now, you will dig your own political graves,” she said the founder of the PTI.

No to video links tests

By approaching video liaison procedures in the case of attack on the general seat (GHQ), Aleema said: “The Punjab government and the department of the house want to isolate Imran Khan by forcing a video link test. We completely reject it.”

She argued that Imran had refused such arrangements even after surviving an assassination attempt. “He insisted on being physically present in court. Now that he is in prison, they want to isolate him further under the pretext of a video link.”

Isolation, she said, prevents legal consultation and the family disconnect. “The objective is to silence it,” she added, warning that after the Toshakhana trial, Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi can be subject to prolonged lonely relaxation.

Aleema urged the legal community to unite against the 26th amendment, saying: “Imran Khan could be accent today, but tomorrow could be someone else who faces these undemocratic tools.”

She also spoke of a recent incident where two women would have thrown eggs outside the court. She said that the two women had been apprehended by PTI workers and transmitted to the police, but then released “under orders from above”.

The founder of the PTI was responsible for appearing via a video link from the Adiala prison for the next hearing, while the anti-terrorism court (ATC) postponed the GHQ attack affair until October 1. Development intervened after the Punjab government officially withdrew its notification for having held a trial in prison in the case.

Chaired by the ATC judge, Amjad Ali Shah, the court issued an assignment for three witnesses to appear at the next hearing and said that Challan copies be distributed in 11 other cases on May 9 the same day.

Another ATC supervised charges against 11 people arrested in the protest case on November 26. ATC judge, Tahir Abbas, Supra directed the hearing, during which the accused pleaded not guilty. The court postponed the procedure until September 24.

In the same case, PTI leaders remain under provisional bail until November 13. Police submitted the Challan of those arrested on 195 workers appointed to the secretarial police station, while 184 absent have already been declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2567533/imran-wont-budge-to-pressure-says-sister-aleema The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos