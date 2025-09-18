The pressure measured in front of New York





The tensions of the Aegean highlighted the fragile Foundation of Greek relations this week, while the planned deployment of the Piri Reis turkey research ship raised fears of climbing only a few days before the world leaders met for the United Nations General Assembly in New York. A meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planned. Athens saw the announcement of Ankaras with suspicion, mobilizing to prevent a confrontation while the planned road of ships has passed deeply in the central Aegean Sea, west of Lesvos and Chios. During the weekend, intensive contacts led the Piri Reis to stay in Izmir instead of navigating on Monday morning. The two parties offered technical explanations: Greece cited the operational limits of ships, while Turkey referred to weather conditions. Analysts, however, noted that maintaining the ship in the port also reflected efforts to avoid tensions before a possible meeting of managers. The episode coincided with a major military exercise. On Wednesday, Greece activated its Delta strength, deployment of special units on 30 islands and islets, while more than 60 air force planes and the entire Navy fleet participated, as well as army units on the Evros border. In an interview on Wednesday with Antenna TV, Mitsotakis said that the exercise was not linked to the Piri Reis, describing it as a planned exercise held each year in September. During a meeting of the Government Council for National Security (Kysea), those responsible discussed the calendar for the exercise, while Mitsotakis stressed the vigilance of Greece. He cited the approval of a fourth FDI frigate and rejected the previous remarks by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkeys on coordination. I don't know what the Turkish minister is referring, said Mitsotakis. I will meet the president [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan for the eighth time. The Prime Minister also underlined the initiatives at sea, in particular regional planning, stages to marine parks and the current chevron call for tenders. On the interconnection of the electricity of Greece-Cyprus, he expressed the optimism that the project will advance, absolutely qualifying it as Cyprus and emphasizes the geopolitical support of Athens.

