An imminent Tiktok ban was avoided on Monday after officials from the two countries reached an agreement that would allow the popular social media application to continue to operate in the United States Trump, speaking to journalists on Tuesday, said That the United States has concluded an agreement with China during talks in Spain to deactivate the Tiktoks operation in the United States of its Chinese property and that it will finish the agreement with its Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday during large trade negotiations between countries. Trump extended the deadlineFor a fourth Timeto on December 16 for Bytedance to assign its American application to an American owner.

But the Tiktoks algorithm, the secret sauce behind its dependence and commercial success, but also a major discord in national security problems, can remain that of its Chinese parent company. Wang Jingtao, deputy director of the China cyberspace administration, said on Monday at a press conference in Madrid that US and Chinese officials had entered into an agreement that included the granting of algorithm and other intellectual property rights. The Chinese government, according to the law, will examine and approve the relevant questions involving Tiktok, such as exporting technology as well as the granting of intellectual property licenses, said Wang, adding that Washington and Beijing have agreed that Bytedance would entrust a partner with data from Tiktok USS and content security. American legislators previously said that Tiktoks algorithm could be used by China to manipulate the most visible content for Americans and thus influence public opinion.

While Washington had put pressure on it under the control of the United States, Beijing export laws in 2020 grant the Chinese government's approval rights on any export of algorithms. Control of the algorithm that China will be able to remain within the framework of the future arrangement remains uncertain, but an investor of Bytedance based in Asia declared to the Financial time The fact that the new American company Tiktok would use part of the Chinese algorithm, although it would form it in the United States of Beijing, is a license agreement, said the investor. THE Wall Street JournalAs for him, reported that Tiktoks engineers will recreate content recommendation algorithms for a new application that current American users will be invited to switch, citing anonymous sources. A senior White House official told the media that all the details of the Tiktok frame is pure speculation unless they are announced by this administration. Who would have bought tiktok?

While US and Chinese officials have largely kept a mother about the finer details, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who attended the Madrid meeting, said that he is following a framework for a transition to a property controlled by the United States. Trump, before leaving for the United Kingdom on Tuesday, we have a group of very large companies who want to buy it, but he kept the names of the businesses. But the Newspaper Appointed three companies making up the Investor consortium which will operate Tiktok in the United States Tuesday, the Corp., the venture capital company Andreessen Horowitz, and the investment company Silver Lake Management LLCCITING of people without familiar name with the question. The agreement would have reduced the participation of Bytedances in the American company Tiktok less than 20% to satisfy a 2024 law This calls Tiktok to be prohibited in the United States, unless Bytedance sells its assets to an American company. THE Newspaper Also indicated that non -Chinese investors existing in Bytedance, notably Susquehanna International, KKR and General Atlantic, would be one of the 80% non -Chinese of the new company.

Oracle, a company based in Austin founded by Trump Ally Larry Ellison, worked with Tiktok in the United States Since 2020 To accommodate user data in the United States and other countries and will continue to provide Cloudtok services to Tiktok in the United States as part of the agreement. The new American company Tiktok, the Newspaper Reported, will also have a board of directors dominated by the United States with a member appointed by the United States government. Respond to national security problems US trade officials have not given details on how the Tiktoks algorithm will be managed, but Bessent said Reuters On Monday, the terms of the agreement with China will preserve the Chinese characteristics of the application, but that the United States is quite comfortable with the aspects of national security of the agreement. Bessente said On Monday, that Beijing made aggressive on the Tiktok investment agreement for which Washington did not want to sacrifice national security. Commercial representative Jamieson Greer also responded to concerns about data sharing with China. Talk to Renard business On Tuesday, said Greer, there is an agreement between the private parties that carry out the transaction, and this takes into account this specific problem on American user data, so it does not return to Beijing.

However, American legislators have raised concerns about algorithm. The Chamber's selective committee on the Chinese Communist Party said That any agreement between Beijing and Washington must comply with the law forcing Tiktok to be deactivated from its Chinese property. He would not be in conformity if the algorithm was Chinese, said a spokesman for the committee Associated Press. There cannot be a shared algorithm with Bytedance.

James Palmer, Foreign policys editor -in -chief, wrote On Tuesday, China would have the best party of the two worlds: to effectively comply with the law while keeping control of the content that American users consume.

In the end, the law authorizes the president to determine whether the Byedance has entirely transferred to Tiktok. An American councilor close to the agreement declared Financial time: It is the TACO Ultimate Tradereferring for the acronym Trump Pouchne always. After all this, China keeps the algorithm.