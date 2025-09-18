Is the end of the post of Prime Minister of Keir Starmer already inevitable?

Keir Starmer in 2021, five days before the Hartlepool by -election. (Photo by Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

Governments never become accident accidents. There are always deeper reasons when a feeling of crisis hangs over Downing Street. In the case of Keir Starmers' current fragility, the seeds were sown a long time ago.

I would go as far as the work of defeat during the Hartlepool by -election in 2021. There is a fashionable consensus that Starmer transformed his leadership after this traumatic loss. Starmer shares this hypothesis.

I wonder about it. The Orthodox story is familiar. The shock of Boris Johnsons governing the party which obtains a mid-term seat, when governments are generally unpopular, almost triggered by Starmers. Instead of leaving the political stadium, the new Labor Head decided to stay in office and radically change punch. He accepted, perhaps too modestly, that some of the political skills needed for leadership were missing and therefore would turn to others to get advice. They included the opinions of voters as expressed in the discussion groups, the former winners of the distant era of New Labor, whatever their ideological luggage and these close advisers partly defined by a reluctance of work, about one millimeter on the left of Peter Mandelson. Rachel Reeves had a total freedom to develop an economic policy.

The common opinion is that this reset has been triumphant unequivocal. Starmer has ceased to be a figure similar to Harold Wilson, leading his party as a large church and sometimes following his own instincts as a distinct and authentic figure. The discussion groups have blocked all the policies that could lose votes. The parts of the left have been purged. He did what was considered to be a right -wing move of Blairite. A landslide followed. As a post-Hartlepool mood barometer, Peter Mandelson could not resist showing the amount of access he suddenly appreciated. In a group of working peers applications, he sent a text on an occasion before the elections if one of you has points you want me to put in Keir, let me know. Some recipients have not considered this offer as the most reliable path to the elusive office of managers.

Managers must learn quickly. All make mistakes. However, there are wise corrections for a chosen and counterproductive course on corrections. Starmer can be a good listener and changes obviously were necessary at an early stage of his management after the defeat of Hartlepool. But he was over-corned. The hypothesis that Hartlepool, he sailed, an entirely successful reset is wrong, and for him now dangerously wrong.

At the most fundamental level, it is a bad reading of what happened in this strange and ghostly competition of Hartlepool. I visited the by -election and the atmosphere was weird. At the time, voters of the constituency saw Boris Johnson as Prime Minister in time of war. They loved him. After the trauma of locking, a vaccine came to the rescue. Just as significant, Hartlepool had voted Brexit. Johnson had delivered what they had sought during the referendum. He freed them from Covid and Europe.

Exceptionally for an allegedly occupied Prime Minister, Johnson, visited the constituency several times. He was treated as a hero. Take a look at the campaign videos and note joy in the eyes of voters while Johnson has delivered his usual jokes. The by -election was the highest point of the Calamiaire Leadership of Johnsons. He seemed to be an invincible electoral. Voters soon realized reality. Partygate would transform their perceptions. The polls suggest that they now realize that Brexit was not a new promised land and made them poorer. But at the time, Johnson was walking on the water. Most of the voters had made no impression of a starmer. He had been partially hidden by locking constraints. They did not reject it as well as its relatively opportune strategy. They had no idea who he was.

But Starmer saw the result as a rejection of his leadership at that time and chose his new very unusual path, subcontracting in fact a lot of political and strategic decisions for others. In terms of policy, the final result was a curious pre -electoral argument for change with a commitment not to change much, including all important tax measures for the increase in income. The manifesto and the campaign were partly an attempt to imitate the new work in 1997, combined with a few daring policies that had succeeded in the discussion group test, such as the nationalization of railways and green measures which seemed to stimulate the electoral victory of President Bidens in 2020.

This program presented without any ideological foundation (you will seek in vain a starmer speech explaining why the Labor Party promotes selective public property) was accompanied by the most brutal approach to the management of parties in the history of works. The predecessor of Starmers, Jermey Corbyn, already suspended, was expelled. Before the suspension, Corbyn did no news on the back of the work. Now he forms a party which, in the short term, will at least attract disillusioned work voters. Huge amounts of energy have been spent trying to prevent Diane Abbott from presenting herself in the elections last year. As a result, it has become a quasi-martyr. Even the Times Argued that she should be allowed to stand up. Other left-wing candidates have been prevented from standing at the last moment, often dividing anti-Tory vote. Meanwhile, Corbyn was predictable as independent in his Islington bastion last summer. While all these battles take place, it is not surprising that there was not much bandwidth in the office of leaders to prepare for the government, a role apparently left in Sue Gray alone.

The so-called gentle left was also a target because some relatives of Starmer have fallen their post-Hartlepool muscles. Inevitably, the soft left has been retaliated now when the government has trouble controlling several overlapping crises. In the assistant leadership competition, Lucy Powell benefits from being dismissed from the cabinet during the recent reshuffle. It is a contortion in terms of parties management: a dismissal propels the victim to become a possible deputy chief of weeks later.

We will never know what could have happened in the elections if Starmer had made different calls after Hartlepool's defeat. But I would be interested in his answers to a series of questions related to the different dramas now. Has his previous myself had more developed doubts about the appointment of mandelsons as ambassador, the most colorful and controversial figure of a previous era? Would he have read his speech on the island of foreigners, and his writers would have composed it in the manner, if he had established his own clear public voice rather than partially defined by groups of discussion and powerful advisers? Would he have been so far from his parliamentary party that he described the revolt of seismic well-being visibly brewed as noises a few days before the paralyzing rebellion, an insurrection which still defines a great internal reflection in the number 10 and the treasure? Would the pragmatic starmer who was seated in the Corbyns graduation cabinet chose to expel him completely rather than opting for a subtle marginalization, managing the left rather than creating ferocious enemies?

There is always a media frenzy around apparently fragile Prime Ministers. Most of the time, the Prime Ministers survive. My favorite example of Hysteria of the Last Days is the hacks that shouted that Starmer lacked a coherent strategy while concluding that it was a disaster that he lost his director of strategy. But this current media frenzy also precisely reflects the wider atmosphere in the cabinet and far beyond. As I write, I received an SMS from a cabinet minister who declares bald that I am in despair at the moment. How long will the moment last? A policy accident can trigger a momentary alarm that passes quickly. What is happening now is not an accident.

