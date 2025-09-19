Politics
Trump says that the XI call could produce a Tiktok agreement, an extension of truce
The negotiators of the two countries have concluded a manager agreement this week to preserve the American application operations under a national security law.
(Bloomberg) – President Donald Trump said he could further prolong his commercial truce with Chinese President Xi Jinping when leaders are expressed on Friday, in addition to negotiating a sale for US tiktoks operations.
Was close to an agreement, said Trump at a press conference alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We can make an extension with China, but it is an extension based on the same terms that we have at the moment, which are very good terms.
Trump said that the Tiktok agreement would be made in conjunction with China and that the United States is more expensive to agree.
The president said that the new version of Tiktok would belong to investors and American companies who love America but did not answer the question directly whether the application would require a new algorithm.
Trump returns to Washington and Friday is expected to have a call with Xi at 9 a.m., Washington, the first direct commitment between leaders of the biggest economies in the world since June with the future of Bytedance Ltd.s Tiktok App High on the agenda.
Negotiators of the two countries have concluded a executive agreement earlier this week to preserve American application operations under a national security law. In an interview with Fox News recorded after his summit with Starmer, Trump said he was very close to the trade and social video application agreements.
We had a very good meeting the other day, and it seems that they approved Tiktok, said Trump.
The president dismissed concerns about the fact that the applications algorithm was an dissatisfaction by the Americans, saying that in the interview that the publications on Tiktok had been mainly positive about the recently killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
As part of the arrangement, American operations would be acquired by a consortium which includes Oracle Corp., Andreessen Horowitz and the investment company Silver Lake Management LLC, according to people familiar with the issue, but the full scope of the plan is not clear and that the civil servants have declared that Trump and Xi will have to finalize it during their conversation.
Trump said the American arm could be worth tens of billions of dollars. I hate to see value like the one thrown out the window, he told Washington on Tuesday before leaving for the United Kingdom.
A National Security Act signed by Trump's predecessor calls on Bytedance to yield its US Tiktok operations or to see the popular video sharing app in the United States. Trump has signed several executive orders extending the deadline for laws, although its legal foot to flout the law and allowing the application to continue to operate is not fully clear.
Trump, once skeptical of Tiktok, grew up to kiss the application, which attacked him to strengthen her awareness of young voters in the 2024 elections.
The Friday’s call also comes in the middle of a commercial break between Washington and Beijing which saw the countries repel the prices in the spiral of the Tat-Tat imposed earlier this year which frightened the markets and raised the concerns of a global slowdown. The current 90 -day break, after previous extensions, should be presented in early November.
The call is a moment of the watersheds for both parties, and will be closely monitored for any indication to find out if Trump and Xi agree to keep their first meeting in person since the return of the American president.
Despite the truce, commercial problems have simmered, in particular on export controls and regulatory probes which offer to give Beijing or Washington a fight to affirm the domination of advanced technologies.
The Chinese authorities published this month the results of a preliminary investigation which revealed that Nvidia Corp. had violated anti-monopoly laws after the acquisition of the manufacturer of networking Mellanox Technologies Ltd.
Trump, on the other hand, concluded an agreement with Nvidia to allow shipments of certain tokens in China if the US government received a 15% participation in sales.
But even if the truce holds, Trump has called for allies to increase sanctions against China and India on the countries of purchasing Russian energy, an attempted economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and to end his war in Ukraine.
– With the help of Meghashyam Mali.
(Add Trump's comments in paragraphs 6-8.)
