Turkey wants to join the nuclear energy club

The Turkish project of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant entered the activation phase, before entering the actual operational phase. Turkey thus approaches its vision of a country supported by a source of stable and secure energy without counting on imports, such as gas.

The Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Explained that the objectives are to improve the safety of energy supply, to reduce dependence on external sources and to support the objectives of reducing carbon emissions through high -tech nuclear reactors developed with local industry capacities.

He also announced that universities and research institutions will be enlisted to help develop the first national nuclear reactor as part of the development of the Aboriginal nuclear reactor program.