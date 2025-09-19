Connect with us

Turkey wants to join the nuclear energy club

The Turkish project of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant entered the activation phase, before entering the actual operational phase. Turkey thus approaches its vision of a country supported by a source of stable and secure energy without counting on imports, such as gas.

The Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Explained that the objectives are to improve the safety of energy supply, to reduce dependence on external sources and to support the objectives of reducing carbon emissions through high -tech nuclear reactors developed with local industry capacities.

He also announced that universities and research institutions will be enlisted to help develop the first national nuclear reactor as part of the development of the Aboriginal nuclear reactor program.

He called on social media to more institutions to participate until December 31, 2025: Turkey obtained its own path in nuclear energy technologies and strengthens its independence and its power.

Initially, it should meet the demand for electricity of 10% of the Turkish population for at least 60 years.

In addition, this project will create many employment opportunities because thousands of Turkish students have been sent to Russia to learn to exploit nuclear power plants such as Akkuyu.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan corroborated this, declaring that the nuclear power plant will contribute $ 50 billion to Turkey's GDP. The presence of Russia stems from the involvement of the state company Rosatom in the project. This raises certain doubts, such as those raised by the energy expert Sarah Khan, who explained that each step depends on Russia, putting Turkey in a vulnerable position on the geopolitical stage.

Ankara is already in a tense relationship with the European Union, and Moscow has no good relations with the West (an example being the war in Ukraine) and is subject to economic sanctions.

But despite the geopolitical challenges and the uncertainties to be taken between a rock and a difficult place between the West and Russia, the nuclear energy project goes ahead because of its importance.

Russian ambassador Alexei Ekhov told the Turkish newspaper Hrriyet that the Akkuyu factory gradually approached its real commissioning, despite the pandemic, the earthquake and the sanctions. The Turkish Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Alparsan Bayraktar, explained in his speech during the design of the country's nuclear energy technology technology that the country's energy demand is constantly increasing.

Additional demand should reach around 945 terawatt hours by the 2030s, said the minister.

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant includes four reactors with a capacity of 4.8 gigawatts and, according to experts, it still needs eight additional reactors with other smaller ones.

In all cases, according to Assahifa, once the Akkuyu factory, located on the Mediterranean Sea, is completed, Turkey plans to build two other plants to reach a capacity of 20 gigawatts by 2025.

