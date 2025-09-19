



“I am very close to India, I am very close to the Prime Minister of India. I spoke to him the other day. I wanted him a happy birthday,” said Trump.

London: In the middle of a thaw of the links between India and the United States after pricing tension, Donald Trump continued his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, saying that he was “very close” to him. The remarks come after Trump called Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday, September 17. “I am very close to India, I am very close to the Prime Minister of India. I spoke to him the other day. I won him a happy birthday. We have a very good relationship,” the American president said in London while addressing a joint pressure from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. It should be noted that India and the United States are currently engaged in talks to finalize a bilateral trade agreement which, hopefully, would resolve tariff tensions. Earlier in the day, chief economic consultation Annantha Nageswaran said Washington could withdraw the 25% penal prices after November 30. Trump's softening position on India The remarks contrast strongly with Trump's recent declarations on India in the past, while he continued to attack New Delhi about his oil trade with Russia, saying that it helps Putin finance war with Ukraine. For the same reason, he had imposed additional prices of 25% on Indian imports, taking the total of the samples at 50%. On Wednesday, he called Prime Minister Modi on the day of his birthday and praised him for doing “great work” and his supoort to resolve the Russian-Ukraine conflict. “I just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wanted him a very happy birthday! He did a great job. Narendra: Thank you for your support to end the war between Russia and Ukraine,” he wrote in truth on Tuesday. The heat between the two leaders comes next to the resumption of commercial talks between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi, while thanking Trump for his wishes, said the talks and said India was fully determined to adopt the United States’s full and global partnership to new heights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/donald-trump-says-he-is-very-close-to-india-pm-modi-after-birthday-call-2025-09-18-1008874 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

