Trump's movements against the media reflect authoritarian approaches to silence dissent





Budapest, Hungary (AP) since his entry into office in January, President Donald Trump has carried out an aggressive campaign against the media unlike any modern American history, making movements similar to those of authoritarian leaders he has often praised.

On Wednesday, Trump Applaudi Applaudi Abcs Suspension of Jimmy Kimmels at the end of the evening after the actor made comments on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk who criticized the Maga Movement of the President: Congratulations to ABC for having finally had the courage to do what had been done, Trump wrote on his social platform of truth.

He was the last in a series of attacks against the media and the media figures that he thinks of being too critical of him. Trump has brought prosecution against points of sale he does not like coverage, threatened to revoke television broadcasting licenses and sought to fold press organizations and social media companies.

Tactics are similar to those used by leaders of other countries who have dismissed independent speech and media while consolidating political power, notably the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, a close ally of Trump whose style of management is venerated by many conservatives in the United States

What saw is an unprecedented attempt to silence the speech disadvantaged by the government, said Brendan Nyhan, political scientist at Dartmouth College. Donald Trump tries to dictate what Americans can say.

Does Trump are inspired by Orbn?

Trumps' approach to governance has made comparisons with Orbn, which has been in power since 2010. The Hungarian chief has made hostility towards the central press of his political brand, borrowing Trumps Expression from false news to describe critical points of sale. He has not given an interview to an independent journalist for years.

Journalists of media surveillance without borders say that Orbn has built a real media empire subject to its orders as parties through acquisitions of newspaper allies and broadcasters. The group claims that the strategy has given control of the Fidesz Orbns parties of around 80% of the Hungarian media market. In 2018, the Orbn allies donated nearly 500 media, which they had acquired to a conglomerate controlled by the government, a group which included all the local daily newspapers of Hungary.

The opposition parties complain that they only obtain five minutes of antenna time on public television during the elections, the legal minimum, while state -rare broadcasters reliably amplify the government's discussion points and dirty political opponents. The Hungarian Media Authority, entirely endowed with personnel by nominees for the Orbns party, has threatened to renew the distribution frequencies to maintain outlets online and forced the Liberal Klubrdi station.

Here, they bought points of sale and replaced the wholesale writing staff, said Hungarian media analyst Gbor Polyk.

The movements against the independent media, as well as the systematic capture of the orbn of the democratic institutions of Hungary, prompted the European Parliament in 2022 to declare that the country could no longer be considered as a democracy.

Polyk said that although the American media landscape is much larger and more diverse than the Hungaries, it was struck by the will of large American companies to welcome threats from Trumps.

There is a very strange type of self-censorship in America, he said. Even with European eyes, it is very scary to see to what extent individual bravery does not exist. From Zuckerberg to ABC, everyone goes immediately.

Kimmel suspension is part of a Trump model

Kimmel became the second late evening comic strip with a story of Pillinging Trump to lose his show this year. CBS canceled Stephen Colbert's program only a few days after criticizing the regulations by the network of a legal action brought by Trump for its edition of a 60-minute interview with former vice-president Kamala Harris, Trump's opponent last fall.

CBS said that the July move had been made for financial reasons, but Trump nevertheless celebrated it while seeming to foreshadow this week's developments: I absolutely like Colbert was dismissed. His talent was even less than his notes, he wrote on his social media platform at the time. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is the next one.

On Wednesday, Kimmel's suspension by ABC intervened after the president of the Federal Communications Commission Brendan Carr made a sharp warning concerning the actor on a conservative podcast earlier in the day: we can do it the easy way or the hard way, he said.

Carr also launched a CBS investigation and opened probes on public broadcasting networks after Trump convinced the congress to finance them.

The suspension of Kimmel has highlighted the wider efforts of the presidents to put pressure on journalists, media societies and now actors and commentators, to align with his opinions.

Trump has also targeted social media giants, saying Meta has abandoned her acting in partly because of his threats, including the founder of imprisonment Mark Zuckerberg.

Even powerful media owners seemed to bend under pressure. The owner of the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos, whose companies have important government contracts, killed editorial approval from Democratic candidate Kamala Harris before the 2024 elections and, like Meta, donated $ 1 million to the inauguration of Trumps. ABC News, belonging to Disney, agreed with a regulation of $ 15 million to resolve a Trump trial.

Media repression in other countries

Hungary is not the only country where similar models to erode an independent media landscape took place. In neighboring Serbia, populist president Aleksandar Vucic has faced charges to reduce media freedoms since coming to power over ten years ago.

Critics have cited a combination of political pressure, public smear campaigns and financial pressure on the media, because the Government of Vucic used to establish control of the mainstream points of sale and the RTS public broadcaster.

The security of journalists in Serbia has worsened since the start of protests led by the students about 10 months ago which disputed the rule of the network company. The rapidly freedom of freedom of freedom of freedom of freedom in Europe has declared in a recent report that they seriously feared that Serbian journalists have reported immense political pressure, confronted with physical violence, censorship, defamation campaigns, abusive prosecution and daily death threats.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin consolidated the control of national television at the start of his reign and then widened restrictions on civil society, independent journalism and online platforms. The authorities then used a burst of laws to restrict freedom of expression.

The foreign agent of the restrictive label was slapped on the few independent media and the dozens of journalists, and the government has regularly tightened the controls on the Internet. The repression of Poutines only intensified after the invasion of Russia 2022 of Ukraine, when new laws criminalized the criticism of war and forced many journalists in exile.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modis Rise coincided with the growing pressure on comedians and satirists. Police arrested artists for jokes deemed offensive to Hindu deities or criticizing Modis' party. Comedians such as Kunal Kamra and Vir Das have faced prosecution, show cancellations and harassment of nationalist groups for having confused the government.

Riccardi has reported to Denver. The writer Associated Press Jovana GEC in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.

