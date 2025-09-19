Trump's agreement may be close, but what is it for China?

Suranjana TewariCommercial correspondent in Asia And Osmond ChiaJournalist

A highly anticipated agreement on Tiktok could be close, US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping take place on Friday to discuss the conditions. The senior officials on both sides have concluded a “executive” agreement this week, which suggests that the reports could see the US Tiktok operations sold to a group of American companies. If the agreement is materialized, that is what an expert called a “rare breakthrough” in American -Chinese commercial negotiations – and that which solves a problem that has made headlines for years. Experts told the BBC what a final offer might look like the 170 million American Tiktok users and what Beijing could get in return.

The United States may not get “secret sauce”

The Chinese state media call him a “win-win” for the two countries, while Trump said “I would like to do it for children”. But a lot on “it” remains uncertain. The reports suggest that American users would be offered a new specific version in the United States of the application. And that American operations could be purchased by a consortium which includes the giant of Oracle technology, and investment companies Andreessen Horowitz and Silver Lake. The BBC contacted companies to comment. But what is exactly on the table? At the heart of the struggle, Tiktok's algorithm – “secret sauce” which recommends content to users according to their preferences and behaviors. It is the key because it animates the virality and the attraction of the application. Other companies have attempted to recreate the algorithm – Instagram has coils, YouTube has shorts – but they are not as good, a former social media leader who worked for SNAP and Viber told the BBC, speaking under the cover of anonymity. “Generally, the one who presents technology just knows how to do it better.”

The Chinese owner of Tiktok, Bytedance, naturally refused to separate from the prized formula, and Beijing supported the company. But in a turn, shortly to come, the first Chinese cybersecurity regulator reported that Beijing could allow Bytedance to concede a license to algorithm and other intellectual properties (IP) to an owner of the American company. But it will not be transferred squarely. It is a major difference in the previous hard position of China on the algorithm. But there is every chance that the American version will work on a “stripped” version of the application software, said computer expert Kokil Jaidka. Even limited access could reveal how technology stimulates the commitment, moderation and targeting of ads-all the things that make the application so profitable, she adds. “It simply does not make sense to companies for Bytedance to put its most precious asset when a lighter version can operate the application without giving its advantage.” But these changes will affect the user experience – the application can display less diverse content than users could see elsewhere, adds Dr. Jaidka. “A lighter, slower and more domestic version – while Bytedance keeps the crown jewels in Beijing.”

The agreement could still be at some point

The user experience will remain the same and with the “Chinese characteristics”, according to the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, who heads the negotiation team of his team. The “Chinese characteristics” may well be the problem-that is to say in fact a sentence often used by the Chinese Communist Party to differentiate its way of doing things. US officials, including Trump in his first mandate, have long raised concerns about Tiktok and the influence of the application on American users. These questions about national security stimulated legislation that former president Joe Biden signed last year, forcing Tiktok to submit control of his American operations or to face a ban. Trump has since changed his mind, creating Tiktok for stimulating the support of young voters during his electoral victory in 2024. But a sale must always satisfy American legislators and appease the concerns that have launched everything. The congress will probably have to approve any agreement, and there are already political reactions in Washington on both sides of the aisle. Republican legislator John Moolenaar said he was concerned that the agreed framework could always allow the Chinese government's influence and control. “In simple terms: the law requires complete separation of” foreign opponent “control, and a license does not seem to respond to this test,” lawyer Hdeel Abdelhady told BBC.

The agreements of this size generally take months or even years to finish, and there are a number of problems to solve. On the one hand, it is not clear how Tiktok belonging to the United States and Operated would interact with Tiktok elsewhere, which would still belong by Bytedance. And two, Bytedance, being a private company, would need the approval of its board of directors so that the arrangement continues. This adds a layer of complications even if the Chinese government – which applies export controls to advanced technologies such as algorithms – has already approved the agreement. And the American president himself, who turned out to be an unpredictable trading partner, could create new complications.

Beijing buys time – and leverage

We know Trump likes a Tiktok agreement, and we know why. It would be a great victory for his administration. One in seven people around the world uses the application, which is also coupled with a huge market for buyers and sellers around the world, from the United States to Germany, in Indonesia in the Philippines. “It is the only application on social networks that is not from the United States and it is therefore very precious,” said former social media director. User average income for most social media applications in the United States are five to 10 times higher than other countries, America probably representing something of almost 50% of the overall income in Bytedance, he added. Site of new technology The information estimated by the world income of Bytedance at $ 39 billion (28.6 billion) in 2024, with Tiktok representing $ 30 billion. What we don't know yet is how China would gain from such an agreement. The license agreement will allow Bytedance to keep its algorithm under Wraps – a strategic advantage if the United States ever intends to launch new applications to compete with those who already operate in the country, said computer scientist Ben Leong. And rather than being prohibited, Tiktok can stay on the American market. The parent of Tiktok would also keep the largest participation in the application, as well as the logo, the format and the brand image.

