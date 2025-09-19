Putin, Gaza, Prices and Mandelson: Trump-Starmer's press conference key details | Donald Trump





1. Trump blames Putin for the war in Ukraine today

The American president changes between the blame of Russia and Ukraine for the war between the two countries, but 90 minutes with Starmer seemed to have paid the attention of the presidents on the role of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

I spoke to President Putin of Ukraine, it was the apple of his eye, said Trump. He would never have done what he did, except that he did not respect the management of the United States.

The president does not seem to want to increase sanctions against Russia, but rather seeking to criticize other countries to buy Russian oil.

2. Starmer is concerned about causing Trump on Gaza

Downing Streets is concerned that the imminent recognition of the Palestinian state causes a gap between the two leaders have proven unfounded. Trump admitted that the two leaders disagreed on the issue, but added that it was one of our rare disagreements.

However, in his efforts to appease the president, Starmer has completely avoided talking about the effusion of blood and the famine that Israel causes Gaza.

Hamas does not want a two -state solution, said the Prime Minister. They don't want peace, they don't want ceasefire. His comments won a Tap in Trump's back.

3. Starmer will defend the online security law

Trump’s allies have criticized European online security rules, saying they were unjustly targeting American technological companies. Starmer thinks, however, that he found an argument that will resonate with the president.

Freedom of expression is one of the founding values ​​of the United Kingdom [but] I am limited between the freedom of expression and the discourse of those who want to pedd pedophilia and the suicidal social media to children, he said.

4. Trump has noticed commitments of defense of the starmers

A few days before Starmer went to Washington DC earlier this year, the Prime Minister announced a huge reduction in international aid to pay an increase in defense expenses.

The decision provoked the indignation of international aid agencies and the resignation of one of his cabinet ministers. But that seems to have bought him a favor in the White House.

I want to congratulate the United Kingdom for making the commitment vital to spending 5% of GDP in defense at the NATO summit this year, Trump said.

5. There has been no progress on the prices

He is a difficult negotiator, said Trump about Starmer when he spoke of the trade agreement, before turning to the Prime Minister to add: I think it was a better deal for you than us, but these are minor details.

But there was no mention Thursday of reducing prices on exports from British steel, which the agreement has promised but which now seems to have been abandoned. The commitment prevails over prices in general remains strong.

The United States, as you have probably heard, better than it has ever done in terms of business and investment, he said. A large part of his prices.

6. The United States is trying to regain control of Bagram

Bagram was the largest USS military base in Afghanistan until she left the country in 2021. Now Trump seems to want him to come back thanks to his proximity to China, although his comments suggest that he is trying to negotiate his control rather than contemplating a reinvasion.

Bagram would keep one of the largest air bases in the world, said the president. Were trying to recover it, by the way. Ok, it could be a little news. Were trying to recover it because they need things from us.

One of the reasons why we want the base is, as you know, at an hour from where China makes its nuclear weapons.

7. Keir Starmer was baptized

The Prime Minister is an atheist who observes certain Jewish traditions because of his wife.

But asked by GB News if Great Britain was still a Christian country, he said on Thursday: I was baptized. So it's my church was all my life.

8. Donald Trump seems to have forgotten who is Peter Mandelson

In May, Peter Mandelson was held above Trump's left shoulder while the president signed the UK's trade agreement. He left with a memory of the president himself. Peter, he read. Excellent work!

Some British officials feared that the starmeurs would not take Mandelson in dismissal on his friendship with the sex offender, condemned Jeffrey Epstein could provoke a flaw with the president, especially because Trump had his own friendly friendship with Epstein.

Asked about Mandelson on Thursday, however, the president underwent an apparent attack on amnesia. I do not know him, replied Trump, before giving to the Prime Minister.

