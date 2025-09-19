Roy Suryo asks the president and the KPU commissioner to resign to protect Jokowi and Gibran

ROY SURYO telematics expert Find out that the public knows that there is a problematic settlement when the KPU has a meeting with the House of Representatives Commission II. Bentengsumbar.com – The KPU under the supervision of Mochammad Afifuddin is considered to have an error that tends to protect the interests of the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

The accusation was sent by telematics expert Roy Suryo, after the publication of the number 731/2025 of the PKPU concerning the determination of documents for the requirements of the pair of presidential and vice-presidents, such as public information excluded.

Even if the regulations were revoked, Roy felt the smell of fish in the determination process.

“This is what we question, why the KPU always wants to play on the edge of the cliff. Because there is clearly no advantage for the community, even the setbacks of our democracy,” said Roy in the Madilog podcast with Darmawan Sepriyossa quoted in the YouTube channel for the TV judicial forum, Thursday evening September 18.

Initially, the former Menpora revealed that the public knew that there was a problematic settlement when the KPU held a meeting with Commission II of the House of Representatives.

It was grateful that many members of Commission II of the House of Representatives were wondering in a critical way this rule.

Roy said that when the presidential election was still far away, but suddenly this regulation came out.

It is therefore strongly suspected that the rules to protect Jokowi and Gibran are now exposed to false diplomas.

“Why does the KPU even play fire? This is what I am surprised, only to protect (Jokowi and Gibran), (this) is very smelly,” he said.

Regarding this, the former democratic politician asked the president of KPU, Mochammad Afifuddin and other commissioners to resign.

“In fact, not only did Pak Afifuddin then canceled only (must) resign it. Public responsibility is not only him, because the KPU decision is certainly not taken individually. (The decision) must be taken collectively,” he said again.

“They surely had a meeting, will not dare to make decisions alone, except for the days of Hasyim Asyari who decided with the girl alone,” joked Roy Suryo.