Politics
The Turkish opposition chief accuses Erdogan of Secret Gaza to speak with Trump's son
US President Donald Trumps, son Donald Trump Jr. spoke at the conservative political action conference in Orlando, Florida in February 2022. (AFP photo)
September 18, 2025 22:55 GMT + 03: 00
TThe main leader of the Rkiye opposition accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of having carried out unknown negotiations with Donald Trump Jr. on Gaza during an unexpected visit to Istanbul last week.
Ozgur Ozel, president of the Republican People's Party, revealed the meeting previously not declared on Wednesday at a rally in Istanbul, saying that Erdogan is committed to “secret negotiations” with the eldest son of the American president through lobbying companies.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the ceremony for the placement of martyrs' parents, veterans and their families in public institutions at the National Congress and at the Culture Center, Ankara, Trkiye, September 18, 2025. (AA Photo)
The opposition requires commercial transactions in the midst of the Gaza crisis
“The protocol called him a” businessman “, but they did not mention his name during the visit,” said Ozel during the rally, according to sources that spoke to Middle East Eye.
“While Palestine is bleeding, they do business with Trump's son through lobbying companies,” he added. “On the Palestinian question, Erdogan pretends to criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but does not pronounce a word against the real boss of the question, Trump.”
Turkish officials minimize the meaning of the meeting
A Turkish source near Erdogan told the German broadcaster on Wednesday on Wednesday that Trump Jr. had indeed met the president, but that he characterized him as a simple “courtesy visit”. The source rejected Ozel's claims, declaring that there was no official discussion on Gaza or other specific subjects.
Familiar sources with the issue told Middle East Eye that Trump Jr. had visited Trkiye alongside several businessmen sharing the same ideas. Although he does not benefit from any official role in his father's administration, Trump Jr. is considered to be very influential in the White House and is currently executive vice-president of the Trump organization.
Longtime business links with Trkiye
Trump Jr. is no stranger to Trkiye, after visiting in 2016 for a hunting trip and business meetings in Istanbul, where the Trump organization maintains a joint investment with a Turkish company in the Trump Towers project.
President Erdogan cultivated a solid relationship with Turkish officials from Donald Trump Sr. told Middle East Eye that Erdogan was asking for a bilateral meeting with the American president next week on the touch of the United Nations General Assembly.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by US President Donald Trump (L), speaks during a dinner in the White House blue room on July 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP photo)
Wider diplomatic program with Washington
Ankara hopes to discuss several key questions with the Trump administration, including the F-16 Fighter Jet Deal, the integration of Syrian Kurds into the central government in Damascus, potential avenues to buy F-35 aircraft and recent tensions between Israel and Trkiye on Syria and Gaza.
The documents show that Trump Jr. is a frequent traveler in the region, after visiting Riyad and Doha while accompanying his father during official visits to the Gulf States.
