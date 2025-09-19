President Trump says that the United States and China are “close enough” of an agreement to keep Tiktok operational





President Donald Trump said the United States was “close enough to an agreement” with China to keep Tiktok operational in the country, with plans to finalize the agreement during a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “I specifically get the right to approve it,” said Trump. “The people who invest it are among the largest investors in the world the largest, the richest and they will do a great job, and we do it in conjunction with China. But we get, the United States gets a huge price and I call it a` fresh '', to make the transaction, and I do not want to throw this out of the window. “ The president did not explain what the “formidable costs” could involve. Earlier this week, Trump delayed a ban on the application of social media after the White House indicated that a framework for an agreement was in place to “save” Tiktok in the United States A bipartite group of legislators had previously adopted a law to prohibit the application if his parent company, Bytedance, had not sold its majority participation due to concerns about its links with the Chinese government. FBI officials warned that Tiktok has national security risks, a complaint that the company disputes. The application is already prohibited on US government devices. Under the law, Tiktok was initially prohibited at the beginning of the year; However, Trump has signed late prohibition decrees. In addition, the United States and the United Kingdom have announced a historic technological pact centered on AI, quantum IT and energy, American companies promising more than $ 200 billion in investment, including Microsoft's plan to build the largest British supercomputer.

