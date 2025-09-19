– Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not have asked for a better 75th anniversary.

Birthday wishes flocked everywhere and even presented themselves on a display panel in New Yorks Times Square.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu each sent a video message to mark the anniversary of the Indian leaders on September 17.

In order not to be outdone, American president Donald Trump personally called Mr. Modi to express his birthday wishes and even congratulated the Indian leader on social networks for having done a great job.

With the hashtag #MyModistory, social media and Indian media were also incomparable Congratulations and Indian tributes to the country and abroad from all walks of life, expressing The impact that Mr. Modi has had on their lives.

The Indian media coverage of congratulations and too efficient is clearly an attempt to consolidate the image of Modis at home and abroad, said Professor Rohit Chopra of the University of Santa Clara in the United States.

It was a 2025 challenge for Mr. Modi.

Links with the United States has embittered after the Trump administration to slap 50% of India export prices to the largest economy in the world.

His internal political opponents assailed him for having misunderstood the India foreign policy.

Thus, this breakdown of anniversary greetings of the world leaders could just be the medication he needed to consolidate his image at home and abroad, and to counter criticism by the opposition.

Mr. Modi warmly answered Mr. Trump online.

Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and your warm greetings at my 75th birthday, said Modi.

Coupled

Trade discussions that took place the day before

Mr. Modis Birthday, this exchange between him and Mr. Trump reported

A softening of bilateral tensions

. Trump had given conferences in India for buying Russian oil, the main reason to impose the highest tariff regime in the South Asian nation.

Mr. Modi was also faced with the criticism of his support base earlier in 2025 For having accepted a cease-fire with Pakistan following a limited military conflict in May launched by a terrorist attack in cashmere. Trump has repeatedly claimed the credit for having traveled this truce, irritating the rich Indians.

The columnist Neerja Chowdhury noted that the endorsements of the world leaders would resonate at the national level, helping Mr. Modis to imagine himself at home as a world of world state.

What he underlines is that he (Mr. Modi) continues to govern the perch (in India) and has a grip on the situation, including after the reverse (in Pakistan), where he came (below) Hardliners attack for the ceasefire and Trump derailed the process by announcing the ceasefire, said Ms. Chowdhury.

In India, videos, newspaper advertisements and online tributes highlighted Mr. Modis' achievements in their birthday greetings.

The Indian billionaire and the richest person Mukesh Ambani, who is president of Reliance Industries Limit said that all-powerful God sent Mr. Modi to make India the greatest nation of earth.

This is my deepest wish that Modi-ji continues to serve India when independent India is 100 years old, said Ambani in a video message. Independent India is 100 years old in 2047.

Exh productions, based in Dubai, paid advertisements in New York celebrating Mr. Modis's birthday. The company, which the website of a page indicates that it works with total confidentiality, has not immediately responded to a request for comments.

The suggestions that the party of Mr. Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) was at the origin of the effusive birthday greetings was rejected by the party.

This is not part of a campaign. What happened was a huge reaction from foreign countries and a spontaneous diaspora reaction has settled there, said BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan, who rejected any suggestion that Mr. Modi faces challenges at home.

Mr. Modi held out and protected Indian interests.

However, while Mr. Modi enters his 75th year in the depths of his third term as an Indian Prime Minister, analysts warned that the optics of foreign policy could Do not overshadow pressing domestic concerns.

The journalist based in Delhi, Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, stressed winds, including unemployment, increased inequality and inflation.

He faces serious economic challenges, including an increasing disparity in the country, unemployment and increasing dependence on Dole, he noted.