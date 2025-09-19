In letter to CJP Afridi, Imran Khan raises concerns concerning the judicial system





Islamabad: The sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, arrived at the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday to give him a letter to the chief of Pakistan, judge Yahya Afridi.

Aleema Khan said the letter concerned various cases and the judicial system. She said that the founder of the PTI had written to the chief judge and that they came to deliver him. However, security officials of the Supreme Court prevented Aleema Khan and his sister from heading to the Chamber of Judges.

Police officials argued that no one could go ahead without authorization, and the entry to the Chamber of Chief Judges was not authorized without the approval of the registrar offices, adding that the procedure of the Tribunal of Chief Judges had already ended.

At this stage, the PTI lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa, insisted that they wanted to give a letter from Imran Khans to the chief judge, arguing that the Bibi was a petitioner and should be authorized. Despite this, the police refused permission.

Later, the letter was officially subject to the Supreme Court. Ptis lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa, brought the letter to the acting registrar office, where he was officially deposited.

In the letter, the founder of the PTI said that justice had been refused to him and his wife.

He wrote that he has been in solitary isolation for 772 days, confined to a 911 cell transformed into a cage. He allegedly alleged that more than 300 politically motivated affairs had been deposited against him something unprecedented in the history of the Pakistans.

The letter also said that his wife, Bushra Bibis Health, is deteriorating, but he was refused a medical examination. It is kept in solitary and deprived isolation of access to treatment and books.

The founder of the PTI argued that the law grants compensation to the bailing of women detained, but even this right has not been granted to Bushra Bibi.

The letter also alleged that neither family members nor lawyers are authorized to meet him, nor the fundamental right to speak to his sons by phone. He described this as no imprisonment, but calculated the psychological torture intended to break the spirit of the people.

He also accused the authorities of keeping thousands of workers and supporters of imprisoned PTI. He said that his nephew Hassan Niazi had been placed in police custody by military officials, tortured and sentenced to 10 years in prison, while his sisters and nephews are also in the event of a baseless case and imprisonment.

The founder of the PTI allegedly alleged that the judiciary was used as a weapon to dismantle his party. He said PTI won the elections of February 8, 2024, but the public mandate was stolen overnight. He said the 26th constitutional amendment was used to legitimize what he called the electoral theft.

