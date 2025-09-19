Erick Thohir and empty chairs in the Prabowo office





The Minister of Youth and Sports, Erick Thohir, answered questions from journalists after attending the inauguration of the Minister of State and Deputy State of the Red and White Cabinet in the remaining mandate of the period 2024-2029 at the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (17/10/2025). Photo: Muhammad Adimaja / Between the photos Erick Thohir was appointed President Prabowo Suubianto filled the headquarters of Menpora, replacing Dito Ariotedjo on Wednesday (9/17) at the State Palace. He automatically left the headquarters of the Minister of Public Enterprises which he had held even since the era of the administration of President Joko Widodo. However, there is no substitute for the president of the Minister of the SOE. Erick is also still president of the PSSI (Ketum), when he was appointed. So who is the replacement of Erick later? Will he also release his post as president of PSSI? Discover the summary coil. The headquarters of the Minister of BNN will be held for a temporary task Erick said that later, the position of the Bumn Minister would be filled by the acting theater (PLT). However, he also does not know if the game is an internal ministry of public enterprises. “Earlier, I replied that there will be a PLT, of course, rather than the Minister of State, I will say. I do not know yet. I have not been affected before there,” Erick told the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday 9/17). President PRABOWO SUBIANTO installed Erick Thohir as Menpora during the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (09/17/2025). Photo: YouTube / Presidential Secretariat The inauguration of Erick as Menpora took place at the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (17/9), on the basis of the presidential decree of the Republic of Indonesia number 96 of 2025 concerning the dismissal and appointment of the Minister and addition of the Red and White Cabinet for 20242029. Erick Thohir previously managed the SOES Ministry since the 7th President Joko Widodo to the administration of President Prabowo. In the field of sport, it is not a new name. Erick has currently been president of PSSI since 2023 and is known to succeed in the 2018 Asian Games. In addition, this 55-year-old man was president of the Indonesian Olympic Committee, has the Satria Muda Basketball Club, becoming a board of directors of Persib Bandung, to control a certain number of international clubs such as DC United (United States), Inter Milan (Italy) and Philadelphia 76ers (NBA). The Minister of the Secretary of State said that the possibility that the Minister of Bumn had been withdrawn from the Deputy Minister Meanwhile, the Minister of State Secretary (Menesneg), Prasetyo Hadi, said that the government was not yet acting. Minister of Bunm. However, he indicated that the position of the Minister of Bumn would be withdrawn from one of the assistant ministers (Wamen). “The final minister of BUNM was not appointed because we are still looking for a figure with the transfer of functions to Mr. Erick Thohir at the Ministry of Young and Sports,” Prasetyo told the State Palace on Thursday 9/17). The Minister of State Prasetyo Hadi made a press release on President Prabowo Suubianto who leaves for China in Halimperdanakusuma, Jakarta, Tuesday 2/9/2025). Photo: Press office of the presidential secretariat “Perhaps the Vice-Minister,” said Pras. Bumn's vice-minister position is still held by three civil servants, namely Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Aminuddin Maruf and Dony Oskaria. However, there was no official decision of the president concerning the appointment of a final minister to replace Erick. The assistant subminister has vocational training and does not join any political party. Always drawing the post of president of the pssi until there is a decision of FIFA Erick is also still president of the PSSI. It is always sure that there is no problem if there is a double position as a Menpora and Ketum Pssi. Because when he was Minister of Bumn, he still held the president of the PSSI without problem. “Today, it's yes (still a president pssi). Because if we see before, when I served (served) the Minister of Bumn was also valid. Because he was seen from the sight of history I was in the world of football, “said Erick. The president of the PSSI, Erick Thohir, was present to make press statements, Jakarta, Tuesday (09/16/2025). Photo: Fauzan / Antara Photo “But I don't want to exceed. Just wait for the international football authority to judge,” he added. Erick Thohir could not be sure that FIFA would reveal the results of his evaluation. Nor could he talk about priority sports. “The authority of FIFA is higher than the Ministry of Youth and Sports with regard to ball issues, so we are waiting. But certainly, as a minister, I must see that all these sports are part of the development that we will be aligned in the future. But earlier the president's message, the priority scale must also start to be seen,” he said.

