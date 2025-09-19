Trump says he ended six wars in six months. As a peaceful researcher, I scratch my head – Peace Research Institute Oslo (Prio)





President Donald Trump went to Air Force One at Morristown Airport on September 14, 2025 in Morristown, New Jersey. . Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images in recent weeks, President Trump said repeatedly that he had resolved six wars in six months. Is it really so simple? As a peaceful researcher, I scratch my head.

This is a subject on which I should be able to say something. Because when we take a closer look at the conflicts that Trump claims to have resolved, they turn out to be a hotchpotch of scenarios ranging from armed war to diplomatic tensions. So I went through each individual agreement and I ended up with more questions than answers.

Kashmir: ceasefire with a limited effect

It all started in May with a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in their dispute over cashmere a region that has been designed by a conflict since 1947. After three weeks of fighting, Trump announced that he had negotiated a truce. Pakistan thanked Trump and wanted to name him for the Nobel Peace Prize, but India suggested that the United States had only played a marginal role. The conflict has emerged, but it is not known how much influence has been really exerted by the United States.

Rwanda and Dr Congo: Peace without all parties

In June, the White House presented an agreement between Rwanda and Dr Congo concerning economic cooperation and respect for territorial sovereignty. The problem? M23 The armed group responsible for a large part of the violence in eastern Dr. Congo was not included. M23 has roots among the Rwandan Tutsi, but the Rwandan government denies any link with the group, despite general suspicions. The agreement does not deal with the parties or causes of the conflict, but gives the United States the right to invest in the mineral sector. According to the Uppsala conflict data program, nearly 400 people were killed in this conflict in July after signing the agreement.

Israel and Iran: peace negotiator in a conflict he helped to provoke?

Shortly after the Rwandadr agreement, Trump said that he had negotiated a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, after 12 days of fighting. At this stage, the United States had made its own air bombing of military targets in Iran. Although the agreement has helped master the conflict, the truce looks more like a tactical break than a real step towards lasting peace. When a party attempts to negotiate in a conflict that he himself helped to degenerate, there is a paradox: can anyone really be a peace negotiator in a war where his own actions have contributed to aggravating the situation?

Cambodia and Thailand: Peace due to pressure

At the end of July, there was an escalation of the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand. The United States, Malaysia and China have pressure for an agreement, and Trump threatened to end commercial negotiations and impose prices of 36%. As if by magic, the two countries have accepted a ceasefire. But the agreement is fragile, and each party has already accused the other of violations.

Armenia and Azerbaijan: Peace by economic incentives

On August 8, there was a surprise announcement of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. After decades of conflict, the countries have agreed to open a corridor via Armenia from Azerbaijan to the Azerbaijani exclave from Nakhchivan. The corridor, named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (Tripp), will be administered by the United States, which has also obtained investment rights in the region for 99 years. The peace agreement marks a change in the region, Russia losing its role as main negotiator. In this case, the United States deserves praise for having involved in a conflict in the deadlock and to tackle the main problems that have underlying it.

The sixth war or is it?

We do not know what conflict is the sixth war. A candidate is the conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia concerning the Head dam on the Nile. Trump claims to have prevented war, but there was no agreement and there was no war to end. Another candidate is Serbia-Kosovo, where Trump had previously negotiated an agreement concerning economic standardization. Now he claims to have avoided a war by threatening prices, but again, there was no agreement and there was no war to finish. So now, six wars have become seven.

Peace agreements or commercial offers?

After concluding these agreements, it is clear that Trump was involved in several increasing and latent conflicts. But what was his reason? The agreements between Rwanda and Congo, and Armenia and Azerbaijan have clear economic benefits for the United States. Is it ethical to act as a negotiator in conflicts where we have economic interests?

A new world order and a new type of peace restoration?

At the same time as we see an increase in peace and ceasefire agreements, we also see an increase in interstate conflicts. A possible explanation is to increase tension in the world order, because isolationism and fear make attack on the best form of defense, especially in border conflicts. The United States and Trump must assume the responsibility of part of this tension, which has been fueled by the trade wars of Trump administrations, cuts abroad and unpredictability. A paradoxical situation appeared in which Trump is involved in negotiations where he himself contributed indirectly to the climbing of the conflict.

Is peace obtained by pressure sustainable?

Finally, I repeat my question: is it legitimate to use trade agreements and threats of prices to put pressure on the parties to make peace? On the one hand, this type of pressure can weaken the feeling of ownership of the parties of the agreement and confidence between them. On the other hand, this gives the parties a way to divert the criticisms that they did not give in to the enemy, but to Trump.

And why don't we see the same kind of pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza?

Does the approach of the Trumps represent a new type of recovery of harder and more severe peace or is it simply a political theater with a single objective: to win the Nobel Peace Prize? When Trumpclaims prevented seven wars and also resolved three pre-petitions, which means that conflicts between India and Pakistan, and Iran and Israel could have become nuclear wars, and that the conflict between Ethiopia and Egypt was at risk of degenerating its actions to be more like self-promotion than diplomacy.

As a side note: a pre-war is generally defined as a tense situation which has not yet become a total war. Strictly speaking, this term could apply to the relations between Ethiopia and Egypt. But when definitions become as flexible as ambitions, it is perhaps not peace that is central consideration, but stories about it.

Siri Aas Rustad is research director in Prio This text was published in Norwegian by Aftenposten Translation from Norwegian: Fidotext

