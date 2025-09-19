Washington President (AP) Donald Trump is expected to speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping Friday in pressure to finalize an agreement to allow the popular application of Tiktok social media to continue working in the United States.

The call can also offer indices on the question of whether the two leaders could meet in person to chop a final agreement to end their trade war and clarify where relations between the two superpowers in the world can be directed.

It would be the second call with Xi since Trump returned to the White House and launched heaven prices on China, triggering commerce back and forth that tend the links between the two largest economies. But Trump expressed his desire to negotiate trade agreements with Beijing, especially for the social video platform which is faced with an American ban unless his Chinese parent company sells his control participation.

Another call to Trump and Xi on trade tensions

The two men also spoke in June to defuse tensions on Chinas restrictions on exporting rare earth elements, used in everything, from smartphones to fighter planes.

I speak with President XI, as you know, Friday, to have to do with Tiktok and also trade, said Trump on Thursday. And were very close to the agreements on all of this.

He said his relationship with China is very good, but noted that Russia war in Ukraine could end if European countries were putting higher prices on China. Trump did not say if he planned to raise prices on Beijing for the purchase of Moscow oil, as he did with India.

The Chinese Washington Embassy did not confirm the call or any upcoming summit between the leaders, but spokesman Liu Pengyu said that the diplomacy of heads of state plays an irreplaceable role by providing strategic advice for Chinese-American relations.

Sun Yun, director of the Chinese program at the Think Tank Center, based in Washington, predicted a positive discussion.

The two parties have a strong desire that the summit of leadership occurs, while the details reside in the trade agreement and what can be achieved for the two parties of the summit, said Sun.

Efforts to finalize the Tiktok agreement

After an American-Chinese commercial meeting earlier this week in Madrid, the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said the teams had entered into an agreement on Tiktok's property, but Trump and Xi would probably finalize on Friday.

Trump, who has credited the application for helping him win another mandate, has repeatedly extended a deadline for the application to be transformed from his Chinese parent company bytedance. He is obliged to allow Tiktok to continue working in the United States under a law adopted last year to respond to data confidentiality and national security problems.

Trump said Tiktok had enormous value and that the United States has this value in his hand because those that should approve him.

US officials were concerned about the roots and ownership of bytedances, pointing to China laws that force Chinese companies to hand over the data requested by the government. Another concern is the owner algorithm that fills what users see on Tiktok.

Chinese officials said on Monday that a consensus had been reached on the authorization of the use of intellectual property rights, including the algorithm, and that the two parties agreed to entrust a partner to manage US user data and content security.

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the classification democrat of the Chinese Communist Party Restricted Committee, says that the data and the Tiktok algorithm must be really in the American hands to comply with the law.

More commercial problems on the table

Senior officials in the United States and Chinese organized four commercial series between May and September, with another probably in the coming weeks. The two parties have made a price break from the sky and fell from severe export controls, but many problems remain unresolved.

Trump in the call will probably seek to reveal that the United States has the upper hand in commercial negotiations, said Ali Wyne, principal research and advocacy advisor to American China issues to the International Crisis Group.

XI will probably seek to underline the economic lever of China and warn that continuous progress in bilateral relations will spend a relaxation of American prices, sanctions and export controls, Wyne said.

No transaction has been announced on technological export restrictions, Chinese purchases of American agricultural products or fentanyl. The Trump administration has imposed additional 20% prices on Chinese products related to allegations that Beijing has failed to stem the flows in the United States used to manufacture opioids.

Trumps the commercial war of the second term with Beijing cost American farmers one of their main markets. From January to July, American farm exports to China fell 53% compared to the same period last year. Damage was even greater in certain raw materials: American sorghum sales in China, for example, fell 97%.

Josh Gackle, president of the American Soybean Association, said that he would follow the outcome of Friday's call because China, the largest foreign buyer of American beans, interrupted purchases for this year's new harvest.

There is still time. It is encouraging that the two countries continue to speak, said Gackle. I think there is frustration of growth in farmers that they have not yet been able to reach an agreement.

The editors of the Associated Press Josh Boak and Paul Wiseman contributed to the report.

