



Read 10 seconds Rismon Sianipar says that a photo with glasses on the Jokowi UGM diploma is the strongest infringement indication

Rismon accused UGM of specifically modifying its internal rules of accommodation and legitimization of glasses photos on the Jokowi diploma

The accusation was immediately refused by Projo by showing physical evidence in the form of another UGM diploma in 2002 [batas-kesimpulan] Suara.com – The debate concerning the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma presidential Joko Widodo (Jokowi) warmed again. This time, a live projector led to a detail that had been possible to escape attention, namely a photo with glasses with a baccalaureate diploma in jokowi from Gadjah Mada University (UGM). The digital forensic expert, Rismon Sianipar, firmly called this detail as a suspicious anomaly. In the “People” hot discussion event which was broadcast on inewsTuesday (09/18/2025), Rismon threw sensational allegations.

According to him, the Jokowi diploma is the only one in Indonesia which displays a photo of its owner wearing glasses, and UGM is the only well -known university that allows it. “The photos of the only diploma in Indonesia are Mr. Joko Widodo. And the only diploma (de) UGM,” said Ristmon in an event entitled “Soued Again, Jokowi: There is a backup”. For Rismon, it's not just a style of style. He said that the glasses photo was the most powerful indication that had led to the counterfeiting of alleged diploma. According to him, there are unwritten rules which are generally accepted in the world of Indonesian higher education which prohibits the use of glasses in official photos for diplomas. “The strongest indication of the false Pak Jokowi diploma is that the photo of the diploma is not allowed to the glasses,” he said. Rismon even compared UGM with other large campuses to strengthen his argument. “Until now, the University of Indonesia, ITB, ITS, Udayana, Brawijaya, Usu has not authorized a photo of a Glasses diploma, until this moment, except the UGM,” said Ristmon. Read also: The absence of PDIP in the cabinet is called Prabowo's strategy behind it, Jokowi's shadow? In addition, he made a serious accusation according to which UGM was willing to change his own rules in order to legitimize the Jokowi diploma. A step he calls an effort to “match” so that there is no collision of rules with the facts of the president's diploma. However, Rismon said he did not know exactly when the change in rules began to be implemented. “UGM has changed it, I don't know when matching the Jokowi Pak to glasses, the rules have been changed,” said Ristmon. However, Rismon's claim is not left without Bangan. At the same time, Projo vice-president, Andi Azwan, who was present at the event, immediately organized a landslide refutation. Not only with words, Andi presented physical evidence that has undermined Rismon's assertion that Jokowi's diploma was “the only one”. Andi showed another diploma which was also issued by UGM in 2002. In the document, a photo of the graduate who also wore glasses was clearly the same as in the Jokowi diploma. This refutation immediately changed the dynamics of the debate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2025/09/18/154718/rismon-bongkar-lagi-keganjilan-ijazah-jokowi-foto-satu-satunya-berkacamata-di-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos