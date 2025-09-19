



US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his close relationship with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a press conference on Thursday, highlighting a recent telephone call to the Indian leader on the eve of his 75th anniversary.

I am very close to India, I am very close to the Prime Minister of India. I spoke to him the other day. I wanted him a happy birthday. We have a very good relationship, said Trump, highlighting heat and cooperation between the two nations.

Trumps' remarks have come in parallel with his criticisms of European countries who have continued to buy Russian oil, which he said undermines international efforts to isolate Moscow in the midst of current conflicts.

Diplomatic background Trump made these comments during his visit to the United Kingdom, where he met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Checkers, the retirement of the country's prime ministers. The visit included a ceremonial reception at the castle of Windsor by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a state banquet, and the signing of an important science and technology agreement in the United States, highlighting the diplomatic vault. American commercial talks in India resume tensions on Russian oil purchases

Trade negotiations between the United States and India resumed this week, the two parties describing discussions as positive, because they seek to reset links following a recent climbing on Russian prices and purchases of energy.

Trump last month imposed an import rate of 50% on Indian products, double the previous rate of 25%. This decision, according to Washington, not only aimed to combat India prices and commercial barriers, but also to penalize New Delhi for continuing to buy Russian oil.

Russian oil purchase dispute The purchase of Russian oil by India and China has aroused criticism from Ukraine and its allies, who argue that these imports undermine international sanctions intended to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Indian officials have however defended the energy strategy, stressing that it continues as long as Russian oil remains financially viable.

The Commercial Advisor of the White House, Peter Navarro, increased pressure on India to stop its imports of Russian oil. In recent weeks, Trump has also urged other allies, including the group of seven nations, to increase sanctions against India and China, the two largest Russian energy buyers.

