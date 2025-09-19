The United Kingdom deploys all its royals to seduce Donald Trump

Only 200 people were gathered peacefully at the corner of Castle Hill Street with the B3022 County Road, next to the door of King Henry VIII Windsor castle. They looked at the covered English sky, pierced by the constant passage of several helicopters, trying to understand in which Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, traveled.

It was an impossible task because the president of UNITED STATES Always flies in a convoy with at least two identical models of Marine One, its official helicopter, to minimize the risk that someone pulls a missile or placing a bomb. Thus, the small group of curious spectators and pro and anti-top activists stood there, confused, looking at the plane, with a soundtrack that had been playing since the previous night, formed by flying hunting planes on the cloudy sky of the castle, which has been the residence of the Kings of England for almost a thousand years.

Trump supporters were really disappointed, even if it had been clear from the start that the American president would have no contact with the British population, who have a huge rejection towards him. However, those who support him do so fervently. Ben, a 74-year-old pastor, simply hoped that the United States would invade the United Kingdom. “The army is our only hope, and we find ourselves without an army,” he explained. Besides him, Beth, 57, who does not work to take care of his mother and his blind sister Mandy, who was in a wheelchair with a bag, a flag and a thermos on his lap, nodded.

Among those who supported and criticized Trump, there were few who had a impartial vision of the visit, although judging by the rare number of passers -by interested in the “dance” of helicopters, they had to be the majority. They are probably the ones to which the Prime Minister's monarchy and office would have liked to devote the day. People like Patricia, 66, who lives in the neighboring village of Datchet, half an hour on foot from the castle, and who saw the whole trip as a pragmatism exercise: “I don't like Trump, and I guess King Charles III must hate him, but countries must get along”.

Admittedly, the United Kingdom must agree with Trump. And, for the moment, he succeeds. The combined effect of the formidable diplomatic action of King Charles III and the Prime Minister Keir Starmer Made London, with Israel (although this is a special case because it is the permanent war), the only democracy that the United States has not offended and the country which has reached the most favorable conditions of Washington in its protectionist crusade. This places the United Kingdom in a group of countries close to Trump, notably Russia, Salvador, the Petro-Monarchies Gulf and Turkey, with which a parliamentary democracy in Western Europe has very little in common.

This trip is the ultimate example. Trump achieved what no foreign leader has never achieved: a second state visit to the United Kingdom. But, he also has a very special state visit: behind closed doors. Even Vladimir Putin made his walk in the streets of London accompanied by Queen Elizabeth. Trump did, of course. But in the castle of the castle. Far from the public. That is to say far from the manifestations.

And also far from microphones. It seems unlikely that Starmer has forgotten how, during his previous state visit to the United Kingdom, Trump devoted himself to denigrating the Prime Minister, Conservative Theresa Mayand praising its main rival, Boris Johnson. Trump has repeatedly expressed its ideological proximity to the nationalist Nigel FarageWho leads Starmer by ten points in the ballot box and regularly attends events with the president in the United States. The British Prime Minister does not want the American president to have the opportunity to deviate from the script, although the joint press conference he will hold today, Thursday, is the fault by which Trump's rhetoric sneaks to criticize Starmer in an unexpected way.

Thus, yesterday's agenda was mainly focused on the protocol. Walks in Windsor, a floral tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIAnd a lunch with the royal family -kings and the heirs, that is to say that William and Kate -launched the calendar, until the evening with a work dinner with businessmen. This is where the real work to Starmer began.

It is a complicated task. Speculation last night underlined moderate successes in foreign policy and failures, of an acceptable scale, in trade. In the first, Trump's trip began with very important news for the United Kingdom and Europe in general: Washington accepted the first direct sale of weapons of its arsenals to the European NATO partners, which will now send them to Ukraine. The total amount exceeds slightly a billion dollars and could be the first part of a package that could reach 10,000.

But Trump's instinct is to support Russia. And he said it last week when he raised sanctions against the Belarusian national airline, sanctioned after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The measures include spare parts, which, according to observers, will be quickly transferred to Russia, because Minsk is practically a Moscow colony. However, the most complicated part will be the conversation between Starmer and Trump at the latter's request, described in a social media surrealist job Last week, for Europe to stop buying Russia gas and oil and impose prices in China and India until these two powers do the same. The idea is considered worried in London, where it is not excluded that it is simply a stratagem by the American to report indefinitely imposing sanctions to Russia or increase military support to Ukraine.

In the commercial field, it does not seem that the United Kingdom has many cards. Starmer wants Trump to accept to reduce barriers to British whiskey to enter the United States And wishes to clarify the details – never specified – of steel and aluminum trade in the agreement concluded between the two countries last May. Negotiations were not going well on Tuesday when Trump landed, although with the President of the United States, you never know what could happen.

Thus, the aristocratic windows – Charles, Camilla, William and Kate – spent the day entertaining the volatile and, to put it politely, without inhibition, accompanied by its stoic Mélanie, before putting it back to the starmer always cerebral and emotionally reserved. Probably, no one talked about the person who connects the three: the human trafficker Jeffrey Epsteinwhose activities have led to a certain ostracism of Charles's younger brother, Andrew, forced the resignation of the British ambassador to London, Peter MandelsonAnd provoked the greatest political crisis of the second administration of Donald Trump, who seems to have been involved in the program, probably as a customer. State visits are not supposed to discuss these questions.