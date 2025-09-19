



Wednesday evening, ABC indefinitely suspended Jimmy Kimmel, the host of his late evening show, after Kimmel discussed in his opening monologue of the Trump administration and the conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was murdered last week. Some viewers accused Kimmel of having wrongly suggested that Kirks presumed that the shooter was Maga, that Brendan Carr, the president of the Federal Communications Commission, described some of the most sick behaviors. A few hours before the announcement of the suspension, Carr raised the idea of ​​punishing local television stations that continued Air Kimmels Show. We can do it the simplest way or the hard way, he said. Kimmels Suspension was the last of a series of administration attacks on the media, and in particular on the broadcast television networks. Disney, who owns ABC, and Paramount, who owns CBS, had already settled two frivolous proceedings (for defamation and misleading edition, respectively) that Donald Trump brought against them. CBS News, now under the property, has taken a certain number of pass such as the hiring of a conservative ombud which was pushed by Carr. Trump explicitly said on Thursday that the networks employing end -of -evening hosts criticized by him should potentially have their broadcast licenses revoke.

To talk about the suspension of Kimmels, and more broadly of authoritarian leaders and their response to comedy, I called Michael Idov, novelist and filmmaker who directed GQ Russia between 2012 and 2014, and wrote and directed the 2019 film The Humorist, on a fictitious actor at the end of the Soviet era. (The most recent novel is the collaborators.) During our conversation, which was published for duration and clarity, we discussed the similarities and differences between Trumps and Poutines approaches to suppress comedy and culture, the speed of attacks on the attack on the institutions of its second term, and Russian comedy under the Poutines rule.

What did you think when you heard this news for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel? What did it recall for you?

A little over ten years ago, there have been a series of Russian media from more or less independent editors and producers who were one by one replaced by Loyalists from Putin. And one of my knowledge, in reference to several of these layoffs, invented a sentence which became a Russian meme at the time: links in a fucking chain. Whenever someone was dismissed and replaced, someone wrote links in a fucking chain. Honestly, it was my reaction. Last month, I saw that the Trump administration said that national endowment grants for creative arts were going to be canceled, and subsidies will now be subordinate to writing on subjects such as Make America Healthy. For me, it reminded even more of the things that I am seen during my stay in Russia.

It took more than a decade of poutine rules for the Russian Ministry of Culture to even begin to suggest favorite themes to filmmakers and television creators. And when they started to suggest themes, it was a scandal. Vladimir Medinsky, the Minister of Culture at the time, would say things like, Oh, we want to see more films on heroic cosmonauts or the Olympic Games and the Second World War, and Cetera. People would say, how will he dare to suggest subjects like that?

Can you step back and discuss the chronology of different changes in Russia? It seems that you said they followed journalism before culture, to some extent.

RIGHT. The first attacks against the media occurred very early, in the course of a year following Putin's power. In 2001, the network which belonged to an oligarch named Vladimir Gusinsky was taken up. And that was part of the first wave of consolidation of poutines of this case, leaving the oligarchs who helped him to put in power. I would say that the second wave came after 2004, following the so-called Orange revolution in Ukraine. Putin and his people realized that they had to start paying attention to the Internet and the culture of youth, and to start creating this kind of astroturf movements, as well as to keep an eye on what is happening in the online space. It hadn't come to them before.

But the overall trend here is that whenever it happened, it was a reaction to an external event. Until the large -scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, media repression was still in response to something, and they took what they needed and left the rest alone. Whenever there was something they would not touch. For example, brilliant magazines have been exempt for many years because thought has gone that, well, brilliant-magazine culture is essentially the urban ledes that speak to each other, and we do not really need to get in this space as long as we control television information and daily newspapers. Over time, the government said it had to control more media aspects and just the general information space in order to stay in power.

The idea that these restrictions have often been caused by external factors corresponds to your answer that the first steps against the media were trying to take the power of the oligarchs who helped to put it in power?

Well, I think it was the external factor. Putin saw in the first hand, in 1996, under Boris Yeltsin, that a media strategy, which at the time meant television advertisements and biased reports, could swing an election. The first decision was to fill this flaw and ensure that a television network kept independently with a robust news operation can never create a popular challenger. So it was the need. My longtime point of view on Putin is that something is missing that looks like a master plan or a strategy. He is however a brilliant tactician for the sole purpose of surviving and standing in power and his friends. And, basically, he will marry any ideology or will hold or hoist any flag to get there. When, in both thousand, for example, it seemed more advantageous to present himself as a liberal reformer, he was a liberal reformer. When, in 2012, it was temporarily appropriate for Russia to become almost as a religious state and really autonomizes, really the patriarch as one of the country's main decision -makers, it did.

Is it the head of the Russian Orthodox Church?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/the-grave-threat-posed-by-donald-trumps-attack-on-jimmy-kimmel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos