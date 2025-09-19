JAKARTA – The Indonesian President Prabowo Suubianto appointed a former rival as the new Minister of Security on Wednesday following fatal demonstrations which was considered one of the most difficult tests of his presidency.

SUBIANTO, a rich ex-general, appointed retirement general Djamari Chaniago, 77, as Minister of Coordination Policy and Security to replace Budi Gunawan, who was withdrawn from the SUBIANTO cabinet earlier this month without successor, ending days of speculation on a replacement.

Gunawan was removed after violent demonstrations swept the Indonesia and killed 10 people in late August.

Public indignation broke out in the third world democracy after the information that the 580 members of the House of Representatives received a monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupees ($ 3,075) in addition to their wages. The allowance was almost 10 times the minimum wage in Jakarta.

The demonstrations spread and became more violent after the death of the driver of Driving Affaniawan, who was hit by a police vehicle.

Five ministers have lost their jobs, including the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, a technocrat who had been executive director of the International Monetary Fund and CEO of the World Bank.

SUBIANTO did not explain the reason for the elimination of the five ministers, but the analysts and the local media hypothesized that the dismissal of the Gunawans was attributed to its inability to coordinate quickly with other officials, in particular military and police, when the disorders broke out. He was also absent from the meetings. The question of his declining health has also played a role.

Subantos' decision to install Chaniago as the main Minister of Security signals the start of his attempt to recondition power by replacing underperforming ministers in key positions.

Chaniago was one of the seven generals who were members of the Officer Honorary Council, who was created in 1998 in the midst of an investigation into the kidnapping of the opposing activists to President Suharto at the time, in the last days of his reign.

Subianto was a general at the time. The council's investigation said suffered from misinterpreting the orders of his superiors.

Subaianto, the commander of the army's elite force, Kopaussus, was dishonorably released in 1998, after his soldiers kidnapped and tortured political opponents to Suharto. Out of 22 kidnapped activists that year, 13 remain missing. Several of his men were tried and sentenced, but suffered has never been tried.

He never commented on these accusations, but went into self-imposed exile in Jordan in 1998.

Chaniago replaced suffered at the time as commander of the army strategic reserve command in May 1998 in an extremely tense political moment after the fall of Suharto.

Prabowo needs broad support, including superior military personnel and the former elite who once stood against him, to carry out his great program as a new Indonesian chief, said Selamat Ginting, a political and military observer from the National University. He added that unit is not only a question of forgiveness, but a consolidation strategy to strengthen the legitimacy and stability of the government.

Those who punished it in the past are now part of Prabowo accepted by the story of all parties, “said Ginting.

During a ceremony at the Merdeka presidential palace in the capital, Jakarta, suffered also swore in three other ministers who were withdrawn from the cabinet without successor, including Erick Thohir, who left his post as Minister of State to the companies of the Minister of Young and Sports.

Thohir, a 55 -year -old businessman and politician, is considered a close ally of former president Joko Widodo. Thohir is also the former owner and president of the Italian football club Inter Milan and the American football club DC United. He has been president of the Indonesia football association since 2023.