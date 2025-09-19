Politics
The President of Indonesia chooses the retired general as a new Minister of Security after deadly demonstrations
JAKARTA – The Indonesian President Prabowo Suubianto appointed a former rival as the new Minister of Security on Wednesday following fatal demonstrations which was considered one of the most difficult tests of his presidency.
SUBIANTO, a rich ex-general, appointed retirement general Djamari Chaniago, 77, as Minister of Coordination Policy and Security to replace Budi Gunawan, who was withdrawn from the SUBIANTO cabinet earlier this month without successor, ending days of speculation on a replacement.
Gunawan was removed after violent demonstrations swept the Indonesia and killed 10 people in late August.
Public indignation broke out in the third world democracy after the information that the 580 members of the House of Representatives received a monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupees ($ 3,075) in addition to their wages. The allowance was almost 10 times the minimum wage in Jakarta.
The demonstrations spread and became more violent after the death of the driver of Driving Affaniawan, who was hit by a police vehicle.
Five ministers have lost their jobs, including the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, a technocrat who had been executive director of the International Monetary Fund and CEO of the World Bank.
SUBIANTO did not explain the reason for the elimination of the five ministers, but the analysts and the local media hypothesized that the dismissal of the Gunawans was attributed to its inability to coordinate quickly with other officials, in particular military and police, when the disorders broke out. He was also absent from the meetings. The question of his declining health has also played a role.
Subantos' decision to install Chaniago as the main Minister of Security signals the start of his attempt to recondition power by replacing underperforming ministers in key positions.
Chaniago was one of the seven generals who were members of the Officer Honorary Council, who was created in 1998 in the midst of an investigation into the kidnapping of the opposing activists to President Suharto at the time, in the last days of his reign.
Subianto was a general at the time. The council's investigation said suffered from misinterpreting the orders of his superiors.
Subaianto, the commander of the army's elite force, Kopaussus, was dishonorably released in 1998, after his soldiers kidnapped and tortured political opponents to Suharto. Out of 22 kidnapped activists that year, 13 remain missing. Several of his men were tried and sentenced, but suffered has never been tried.
He never commented on these accusations, but went into self-imposed exile in Jordan in 1998.
Chaniago replaced suffered at the time as commander of the army strategic reserve command in May 1998 in an extremely tense political moment after the fall of Suharto.
Prabowo needs broad support, including superior military personnel and the former elite who once stood against him, to carry out his great program as a new Indonesian chief, said Selamat Ginting, a political and military observer from the National University. He added that unit is not only a question of forgiveness, but a consolidation strategy to strengthen the legitimacy and stability of the government.
Those who punished it in the past are now part of Prabowo accepted by the story of all parties, “said Ginting.
During a ceremony at the Merdeka presidential palace in the capital, Jakarta, suffered also swore in three other ministers who were withdrawn from the cabinet without successor, including Erick Thohir, who left his post as Minister of State to the companies of the Minister of Young and Sports.
Thohir, a 55 -year -old businessman and politician, is considered a close ally of former president Joko Widodo. Thohir is also the former owner and president of the Italian football club Inter Milan and the American football club DC United. He has been president of the Indonesia football association since 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/articles/-/61240
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gaza 'no genocide', said the US Ambassador for Israel
- For Trump, employment and crime data is bogus, unless it supports its opinions
- Trump salutes Erdogan as a highly respected leader in the White House discussions, hires closer ties
- Rupiah could reach 17,000 on Russian Trumps Warning, Concultation of amnesse tax
- Sju Tennis competes at Ita Regional this weekend
- Republican Talk Show Host Sheryl Underwood Praise Jimmy Kimmel
- A series of strong earthquakes, park, Vinismaoula, Colombia
- Even after the Brexit disaster, the British cannot shake their love for frage
- The American envoy Witkoff confident of the Gaza breakthrough in the coming days while the peace plan floated
- Fifth Iowa High School football team forfeits the rest of the season
- Andy Burnham prepares the management challenge to Keir Starmer to the UK Prime Minister? | | | |]BBC Newscast
- 6 reasons why health and wellness muscles are the secrets to staying young