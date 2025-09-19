Jimmy Kimmel is the last victim of frightening repression against freedom of expression

This is an extract adapted to the September 17 Episode of All in with Chris Hayes.

When Stephen Colbert had his late evening canceled in July, Donald Trump had a frightening prediction. After a journalist questioned the president on the cancellation, Trump predicted that other end of evening hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, would soon find himself in the same position.

Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They are then. They will go there, he Tell to journalists at the White House.

Well, Wednesday, predictions predict him on prediction. ABC announced that the Kimmels late evening show had been ahead of indefinitely. This announcement occurred only a few hours after an ABC affiliate set said they would refuse to Air Kimmels Show because of comments that the late evening host had made Monday concerning the motivations of the human authorities, say they have slaughtered Charlie Kirk, wrongly suggesting that the suspect was part of the Maga movement.

They not only criminalize the speech they don't like; They make practically impossible to see and hear examples of this discourse.

Nexstar, the largest owner of local stations in the country, said that she was strongly opposed to the recent comments by Kimmel concerning the murder of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programs in its ABC markets.

Above all, it is only a few hours before this declaration which prevails over the president of the federal commission sorted on the aspect, Brendan Carrwent to a podcast and suggested that ABC could be at risk if it will not suspect or not shoot Kimmel.

We can do it the simplest way or the hard way, said Carr. These companies can find ways to modify driving and take measures on Kimmel, or there will be additional work for the FCC to come.

A few hours later, ABC announced that Kimmel would indeed be removed from the air indefinitely.

This seems to be the last chapter of Trumps' long -standing campaign to Fall down freedom of expression And dominate the media an extreme campaign that was over -off last week.

On Tuesday, assistant prosecutor Todd Blanche suggested using anti-rat criminal laws, or Rico statutes, to pursue demonstrators who sing Trump. There are also reports that the White House plans to target A variety of non -profit groups and non -profit organizations in the coming weeks.

All of this is part of a larger and more dangerous effort in progress, and he follows a game book that we have successfully experienced in recent years by strong authoritarian men in places like Hungary, Turkey and Russia. They not only criminalize the speech they don't like; They make practically impossible to see and hear examples of this discourse by taking de facto control of the media landscape.

In Hungary, the oldest newspaper in the country was Suddenly closed in 2016 After being bought by a businessman with bonds with Prime Minister Viktor Orbn. According to journalists without borders, the far -right leader used media redemptions by oligarchs connected to the government to take control of 80% of the Hungarian media market resources.

This is a similar situation in Türkiye, where, according to ReutersThe biggest media brands are controlled by companies and close people [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and his AK party (AKP) following a series of acquisitions from 2008.

Then, of course, there is Russia, where friendly oligarchs with President Vladimir Putin Check a large part of the mediaAnd the restrictions in wartime have closed the rest.

In each of these countries, they have not only arrested dissenting demonstrators and journalists. They used the government's power to mainly bring together all the country's media in the government's propaganda arm.

And if you are watching around the United States right now, it seems that it is happening here.

In July, Trumps FCC approved the sale of Paramount and, with him, CBS, at Skydance Media, who is controlled by the family of a pro-Trump technological billionaire named Larry Ellison. This approval only intervened after Paramount paid $ 16 million Trump to settle the presidents' trial against CBS News and 60 minutes. The Ellisons have also agreed to eliminate the programs of diversity, equity and inclusion and to install a framework, formerly of a conservative reflection group, to monitor CBS news for political prejudices. After that, CBS canceled Colberts the best rated at the end of the evening, which was known for his Trump review.

Then last week, just after Ellison Officially in Bond Another pro-Trump billionaire, Elon Musk, to become the richest man in the world, his new paramount conglomerate made another media offer. This time, for Warner Bros. Discovery, which belongs to CNN.

Then Tuesday, there was News from an agreement To give the Americans an 80% participation in Tiktok. The Investor consortium would include the company Ellisons, Oracle, as well as Marc Andreessens Venture Cirmal Capital. Andreessen is a Trump donor and DOGE consultant.

As Memo of discussion points notedIf all these offers take place, it would mean that the Murdoch family would control Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and its other properties. The Ellison family would have Tiktok, CBS, CNN and more. And his colleagues Allied Trump, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, would have X and the Washington Post respectively.

As the Trump administration threatens to bring down the government of freedom of expression, this facilitates the sale of some of our biggest private media to the Trump allies. It is a very obvious attempt to consolidate power over freedom of expression.