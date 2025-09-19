Politics
President Donald Trump on his relationship with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The file photo shows US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo credit: Reuters
President Donald Trump Thursday September 18, 2025) said he was very close to India and shared a strong personal relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Checkers, the British PM campaign residence, Trump said he had a very good relationship with Mr. Modi and also wished him a reciprocal gesture by the Indian chief with a good declaration.
I am very close to India. I am very close to the Prime Minister of India. I spoke to him the other day to wish him a happy birthday, Trump told journalists.
We have a very good relationship, and he also published a great statement. But I sanctioned them, he said, in response to a question on his treatment plans by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump's call on Tuesday September 16, 2025), one day before Mr. Modi was 75 years old, is considered an important gesture in the context of American efforts to reset links with India in the midst of tariff problems.
The Trump administration has doubled the prices on Indian goods at 50%, including 25% of additional tasks for the purchase of the purchase of Russian crude by India.
Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India maintains that its energy purchase is motivated by the national interest and market dynamics.
Very simply, if the price of oil decreases, Mr. Putin will abandon. He will have no choice. He will abandon this war, said Trump, adding that he had also been forced to sanction European nations and China for buying Russia oil.
China is currently paying a very big price in the United States, but I'm ready to do something else, but not when the people I fight are oil from Russia. If the price of oil decreases, very simply, Russia will settle; And the price of oil is down, we have dropped, he said.
During the press conference, Trump noted that Mr. Putin had been his greatest disappointment “in the face of the ongoing conflict with Ukraine and then repeated his assertion on the intervention of the confrontation in India-Pakistan this year.
We made seven (conflicts) and most of them were not considered established. We did India and we did Pakistan. It's two nuclear power (countries), he said.
It was purely for trade. You [India and Pakistan] You want to chat with us, you will have to hear yourself. And they [India and Pakistan] I went hot and heavy, he said.
Following Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the terrorist strike supported by Pakistan in Pahalgam in April, Trump went to social networks to proclaim that India and Pakistan had accepted a “complete and immediate ceasefire and repeatedly told South Asian neighbors.
India has always denied any third -party intervention, arguing that understanding the judgment of hostilities with Pakistan has been reached as a result of direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMS) of the two soldiers.
Trump and his wife Melania, who were in the United Kingdom during a two-day state visit to the invitation of King Charles III, left Checkers to get on the Air Force One in Washington shortly after the press interaction.
Published – September 19, 2025 08:53
