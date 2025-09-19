Politics
Trump plans to call Xi on the Tiktok agreement, commercial talks
Trump should speak with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping in pressure to finalize an agreement to allow the popular Application of Tiktok social media to continue to operate in the United States
Washington we President Donald Trump should speak with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping Friday in a push to finalize an agreement to allow the popular application of social media Tiktok to continue working In the United States.
The call can also offer indices on the question of whether the two leaders could meet in person to chop a final agreement to finish Their trade war and clarify where Relations between the two superpowers of the world can be directed.
It would be the second call with Xi since Trump returned to the White House and launched heaven prices on Chinatriggering back and forth Trade in restrictions that tend links Between the two largest savings. But Trump expressed his desire to negotiate trade agreements with Beijing, especially for the social video platform that faces an American ban Unless his Chinese parent company sells his control participation.
Another call to Trump and Xi on trade tensions
The two men too spoken in June defuse tensions on restrictions Export of rare earth elementsUsed in everything, smartphones in fighter aircraft.
I speak with President XI, as you know, Friday, to have to do with Tiktok and also trade, said Trump on Thursday. And were very close to the agreements on all of this.
He said that his relationship with China is very good but noted that Russia War in Ukraine could end if European countries put higher prices on China. Trump did not say if he planned to raise Perre prices on its purchase of moscow oilAs he did with India.
The Chinese Washington Embassy did not confirm the call or any upcoming summit between the leaders, but spokesman Liu Pengyu said that the diplomacy of heads of state plays an irreplaceable role by providing strategic advice for Chinese-American relations.
Sun Yun, director of the Chinese program at the Think Tank Center, based in Washington, predicted a positive discussion.
The two parties have a strong desire that the summit of leadership occurs, while the details reside in the trade agreement and what can be achieved for the two parties of the summit, said Sun.
Efforts to finalize the Tiktok agreement
After an American-Chinese commercial meeting earlier this week in Madrid, the US Treasury, Scott Bessent, said the parties has reached a framework agreement On the property of Tiktok, but Trump and Xi would probably finalize it on Friday.
Trump, who has credited the application to help him win another mandate, has extended a deadline Several times for the application to be transformed from its Chinese parent company Bytedance. He is obliged to allow Tiktok to continue operating in the United States under a law adopted last year by seeking to approach data confidentiality and National security concerns.
Trump said Tiktok had enormous value and that the United States has this value in his hand because those that should approve him.
US officials were concerned about the roots and ownership of bytedances, pointing to China laws that force Chinese companies to hand over the data requested by the government. Another concern is the owner algorithm that fills what users see on Tiktok.
Chinese officials said on Monday that a A consensus has been reached On the authorization of the use of intellectual property rights, including algorithm, and that both parties have agreed to configure a partner to manage American user data and content security.
Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the classification democrat of the Chinese Communist Party Restricted Committee, says that the data and the Tiktok algorithm must be really in the American hands to comply with the law.
More commercial problems on the table
The United States and Chinese officials held four Negotiation salons Between May and September, with another probably in the coming weeks. Both sides have Heaven's prices on a break And withdrawn severe export controls, but many problems remain unresolved.
Trump in the call will probably seek to reveal that the United States has the upper hand in commercial negotiations, said Ali Wyne, principal research and advocacy advisor to American China issues to the International Crisis Group.
XI will probably seek to underline the economic lever of China and warn that continuous progress in bilateral relations will spend a relaxation of American prices, sanctions and export controls, Wyne said.
No transaction has been announced on technological export restrictions, Chinese purchases of American agricultural products or fentanyl. The Trump administration has imposed additional 20% prices on Chinese products related to allegations that Beijing has failed to stem the flows in the United States used to manufacture opioids.
Trumps the commercial war of the second term with Beijing cost American farmers one of their main markets. From January to July, American farm exports to China fell 53% compared to the same period last year. Damage was even greater in certain raw materials: American sorghum sales in China, for example, fell 97%.
Josh Gackle, president of the American Soybean Association, said that he would follow the outcome of Friday's call because China, the largest foreign buyer of American beans, interrupted purchases for this year's new harvest.
There is still time. It is encouraging that the two countries continue to speak, said Gackle. I think there is frustration of growth in farmers that they have not yet been able to reach an agreement.
The editors of the Associated Press Josh Boak and Paul Wiseman contributed to the report.
File – President Donald Trump, on the left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G -20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh, file)
Dateep 18, 2025 18:00 PM
EDS: Updates: Media updates.
The use of this content is only for editorial purposes.
Copyright 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/nation-world/trump-xi-tiktok-trade-discussions/507-410cc5de-5764-44b1-b3f6-1fd614f5cdec
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
Contact us at Here or [email protected]
