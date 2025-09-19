Egypt and Turkey to organize joint naval war games in the Mediterranean

1. Where does my pet travel on the plane?

There are different types of travel available for pets:

Manifest

Excess of waiting luggage

Excess luggage in the cabin

Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline on which they travel and the country in which they travel.

2. What is the difference between my pet as a manifest cargo or as an excess luggage?

If you are traveling as a manifest cargo, your pet moves to the airplane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pet trips is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel fund.

If you travel as an excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hand of the plane and must travel under the note of a human passenger. The cost of your pet trips is based on the real weight (combined) of your pet in its cash register.

3. What is happening when my animal arrives in the country where they travel?

Upon arrival of the flight, your pet will be taken from the plan of the board to the airport terminal.

If your animal moves in the form of excess luggage, it will be taken to the oversized luggage area in the finish room. Once you have erased passport control, you can recover them at the same time as your normal luggage. When you leave the airport via the customs channel something to declare, you will be asked to present your travel documents for animals to customs and / or the veterinarian in service.

If your pet moves in the form of a manifest cargo, it will be taken to the animal reception center. There, their documentation will be examined by arc staff to ensure that everything is in order. At the same time, the relevant customs formalities will be carried out by the staff based at the arriving airport.

4. How long does travel documents and other travel preparations take?

It completely depends on the location to which your pet moves. Your resettlement of Plannaywill pets provides you with a precise calendar for the duration of the relevant preparations and at what time of the process the different stages must be taken.

In some cases, they can prepare your pet trips in a few days. In others, this may include up to six months or more.

5. What vaccinations does my animal need to travel?

It doesn't matter where your pet moves, he will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need depend entirely on the location they travel. The only compulsory vaccination for each country where your pet can travel is a vaccination against rabies.

Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be informed to you as relevant. In each situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations up to date and not to miss a due date, even a day. To do this, you could seriously hinder your pet travel plans.

Source: Pawsome Pets Water