



Bhavnagar: The preparations are in full swing in Bhavnagar before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in the city on September 20. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi should inaugurate and announce several projects under the Maritime Board Gujarat, worth thousands of crores. Upon arrival, the Prime Minister will participate in a roadshow from Bhavnagar airport in Subhashnagar, the authorities guaranteeing meticulous arrangements and strict security protocols. More than 30,000 residents should line the route to accommodate the son of the ground. After the roadshow, Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting in Jawahar Maidan. During the visit, several key initiatives related to maritime development and port should be announced: Mus worth 1.5 Lakh crores for ports across India, including Alang in Bhavnagar.

Allocation of 75,000 crores for the Sagarmala 2.0 project.

24,000 crores each for the construction of financial assistance ships and the development regimes for ships.

25,000 allowance for the maritime development fund.

2,700 crores to allocate to the development of the water metro in Kolkata, Varanasi and Patna.

300 crores for ship repair installations and 200 crores for the development of the freight village in Varanasi.

300 crore for an international cruise terminal in Indira Dock, Mumbai Port Authority.

40,000 crores for naval construction in Gujarat.

Development of new ports in Visakhapatnam and paradip with an annual capacity of 150 million tonnes, in partnership with Sagar Mala Finance Corporation Limited and the Odisha government (21,500 crore contract).

Naval construction and repair projects in the Gulf of Kutch with the Maritime Board Gujarat worth 2,400 crosses.

In Bhavnagar, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and will lay the basic stone for Bhavnagar Urban Development Authority (BADA) and the Government of Gujarat, including 27,138 crores, including work worth 46. This visit marks an important step in the maritime and industrial growth of gujarates, with large -scale infrastructure and development projects on the point of stimulating the economy of states. Deshgujarat

