Trump threatens the licenses of television channels that criticize him





President Donald Trump Photographer: Neil Hall / EPA / Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) – President Donald Trump said that the American broadcasting networks are expected to face a meticulous examination of their licenses if they are too critical of him, in what is equivalent to his most distant maintenance threat to media freedoms.

When you have a network and you have evening shows, and all they do is hit Trump, Trump told journalists on the Air Force One Thursday. I think maybe their license should be removed.

Most of Bloomberg

The comments of the presidents occurred while he defended ABC's decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmels, indefinitely, the remarks of the end of evening hosts on the death of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He also came a few days after having brought a legal action of $ 15 billion against the New York Times.

Watch: President Donald Trump says that American broadcasting networks are expected to face a meticulous examination of their licenses if they are too critical of him. Addressing journalists in the Air Force One, Trump also says that anyone can replace Jimmy Kimmel.Source: Bloomberg

The president and his republican allies have long complained that the traditional media of the Americas are biased against the conservatives. Trump has repeatedly called upon CBS, ABC and NBC to get rid of late evening comedy hosts who often criticize his administration.

Trumps remarks represent a surprising break with long -standing traditions of the freedom of expression of nations and the press in the American Constitution.

The Congress Republicans were largely silent on these issues, OLR supported the president. Thursday, several key GOP legislators said that the decision to withdraw Kimmel was the ABCS decision and not the FCCS.

Wednesday, Walt Disney Co.S ABC Network said that it will remove the tunes following a conservative reaction during the end of evening comments on the comments on Kirks alleged killers and any political orthodoxy that this person could hold. Earlier Thursday, Trump supported ABC's decision to withdraw Kimmel in the pressure of the network affiliates who said they were shooting the show.

Jimmy Kimmel was dismissed because he had more bad grades than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk, Trump said at his press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday. So you know, you can call this freedom of expression or not. He was dismissed for lack of talent.

Watch: President Donald Trump says Disney dismissed Talk-Show host Jimmy Kimmel for a lack of talent and bad grades. Source: Bloomberg

Kimmels' comments ignited many conservative commentators and brought a reprimand of members of the Trump administration. The president of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, told the host of Podcast Benny Johnson that he had a solid case to punish Kimmel, ABC and Disney. The FCC grants licenses to diffusers such as ABC and its affiliates.

Carr in an interview Thursday on Fox News said that it was up to local television channels to determine if the programming they had disseminated was in the public interest, but said that these decisions were open to the exam of his agency.

Were going to continue to hold these disseminors responsible for the public interest, said Carr. And if the diffusers do not like this simple solution, they can transform their license into FCC.

The FCC controls the licenses of local television stations, but not the television networks, which are not authorized.

Kimmel accused Republicans on Monday of having used Kirks Death to criticize their opponents. We have struck new stockings during the weekend with the Gang Maga trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as something other than one of them, he said.

The suspension started with the broadcast on Wednesday, Disney said in a statement. The company announced the decision a few minutes after Nexstar Media Group Inc., which has dozens of ABC TV affiliates, said that it would indefinitely draw the issue of its stations on the remarks which it presented as offensive and insensitive.

Trump and Vice-President JD Vance accused Kirks of killing left-wing inflammatory rhetoric and promised to investigate the leftist organizations in response. The individuals accused of celebrating his death or offering negative points of view from Kirk a polarizing figure who has taken extremely conservative positions on questions such as race and sex was confronted with online vitriol and, in some cases, lost their jobs.

The movements also came in the middle of a wider assault by Trump on media organizations of which he was not unhappy. Last year, ABC agreed to pay $ 15 million to set a defamation trial brought by Trump on the comments of the host George Stephanopoulos. The president continued this week at the New York Times Co. for $ 15 billion, saying that he had a program against him.

This trial has no merit. There is a lack of legitimate legal complaints and is rather an attempt to suffocate and discourage independent relationships. The New York Times will not be dissuaded by intimidation tactics. We will continue to continue the facts without fear or favor and defend the right of journalists first to ask questions on behalf of the American people, the newspaper said in a statement published on its website.

These incidents have aroused worries among Trump's criticism of freedom of expression in the United States.

The role of the FCCS in the supervision of public waves does not give it the power to act as a traveling press censorship, targeting the broadcasters according to their political commentary, a group of democrats from the Senate, including leader Chuck Schumer, wrote Thursday in a letter to Carr. But under your direction, the FCC is armed to do so precisely.

And while most of the Congress Republicans aligned themselves behind Trump, some have warned against actions that could be considered as trying to use government power to influence speech. Senator Rand Paul said that even if the first amendment does not prohibit businesses from dismissing people for having said despicable things, the FCC should not be involved.

At the same time, the conservatives also assailed European leaders for efforts to slow down violent or hateful rhetoric, which according to them, unjustly target right opinions.

Starmer, in particular, was the target of furious criticisms of Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X and other leaders of populist law on British efforts to restrict the floor, including a wave of arrests after anti-immigrant riots last year. Critics focused on the Britan Online Safety Act, which was adopted under the former conservative government in 2023, the reform leader of the United Kingdom Nigel Farage criticizing the law during an appearance before the Judicial Committee of the United States House earlier this month.

This country had freedom of expression for a very long time, said Starmer on Thursday at the press conference. This is part of whom we are as a country, and these are the values ​​for which we fought. We fought for this during the Second World War, one next to the other. We therefore do not need to recall the importance of freedom of expression in this country.

Earlier this week, the United Kingdom police arrested four men suspected of malicious communications after an image of Trump and the disgraced financier who died Jeffrey Epstein were thrown on Windsor's castle to protest against the visit of the American presidents.

– With the help of Hadriana Lowenkron, Michelle Jamrisko, Ben Holland, Derek Wallbank and Romy Varghese.

(Updates with the Democrats' letter to Carr in the 19th paragraph.)

Most of Bloomberg Businessweek

2025 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/trump-threatens-licenses-tv-stations-193900499.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos