New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not have asked for a better 75th anniversary.

Birthday wishes flocked everywhere and even presented themselves on a display panel in New Yorks Times Square.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu each sent a video message to mark the anniversary of the Indian leaders on September 17.

In order not to be outdone, US President Donald Trump personally called Modi to exercise birthday wishes and even congratulated the Indian leader on social networks for doing a great job.

With the hashtag #MyModistory, social media and the Indian media were also flooded with congratulations and tributes from the Indians in the country and abroad from all horizons, expressing the impact that Modi had on their lives.

The Indian media coverage of congratulations and too efficient is clearly an attempt to consolidate the image of Modis at home and abroad, said Professor Rohit Chopra of the University of Santa Clara in the United States.

It was a difficult 2025 for Modi.

Links with the United States has embittered after the Trump administration to slap 50% of India export prices to the largest economy in the world.

His internal political opponents assailed him for having misunderstood the India foreign policy.

Thus, this breakdown of anniversary greetings of the world leaders could just be the medication he needed to consolidate his image at home and abroad, and to counter criticism by the opposition.

Modi replied warmly to Trump online.

Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your telephone call and your warm greetings at my 75th birthday, said Modi.

Coupled with current commercial talks which took place one day before Modis' birthday, this exchange between him and Trump reported a relaxation of bilateral tensions. Trump had lectured in India for buying Russian oil, the main reason to impose the highest tariff regime in the South Asian nation.

Modi also faced criticism from his support base earlier in 2025 for accepting a ceasefire with Pakistan following a limited military conflict in May triggered by a terrorist attack on cashmere. Trump has repeatedly claimed the credit for having traveled this truce, irritating the rigid Indian.

The columnist Neerja Chowdhury noted that the endorsements of the world leaders would resonate at the national level, helping to improve Modis at home as a world state man.

What this underlines is that he (Modi) continues to govern the perch (in India) and has a grip on the situation, including after the reverse (in Pakistan), where he came (under) the attack of Hardliners for the ceasefire and for Trump by announcing the cease-fire, said Chowdhury.

In India, videos, newspaper advertisements and online tributes highlighted Mr. Modis' achievements in their birthday greetings.

The Indian billionaire and the richest person Mukesh Ambani, who is president of Reliance Industries Limited, said that all-powerful God sent Modi to make India the greatest nation of earth.

This is my deepest wish that Modi-I continues to serve India when independent India is 100 years old, Ambani said in a video message. Independent India is 100 years old in 2047.

Exh productions, based in Dubai, paid advertisements in New York to celebrate Modis' birthday. The company, which the website of a page indicates that it works with total confidentiality, has not immediately responded to a request for comments.

The suggestions that party Bharatiya Janata (BJP) was behind the effusive birthday greetings was rejected by the party.

This is not part of a campaign. What happened was a huge reaction from foreign countries and a spontaneous diaspora reaction has settled there, said BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan, who rejected any suggestion that Moda was facing challenges at home.

Mr. Modi held out and protected Indian interests.

However, while Moda enters his 75th year in the depths of his third term as an Indian Prime Minister, analysts have warned that the optics of foreign policy may not overshadow pressing internal concerns.

The journalist based in Delhi, Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, stressed winds, including unemployment, increased inequality and inflation.

He faces serious economic challenges, including an increasing disparity in the country, unemployment and increasing dependence on Dole, he noted. – The Straits Times / Ann