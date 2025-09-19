Analysis: Great Britain showered Trump with the whole pump it could bring together. What did it get in return?





London –

In his state banquet speech, Donald Trump said the link between the United States and Great Britain was unbreakable. In truth, the British government feared all week that a faux pas during the visit of the state of American presidents could explode the special relationship and with it, Keir Starmers Premier.

Trump's second state visit occurred at a terrible time for the British Prime Minister besieged. A few days before the arrival of Trump, Starmer dismissed Peter Mandelson as an ambassador of the British in Washington after the extent of his ties with the sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein became impossible to deny. He then had to make sure that the absence of mandelsons did not draw too much attention to the own links with Epstein. (The president says that he cut his friendship with the financial financier in the mid -2000s and that he did not tell him for years before his death in prison in 2019.)

Nothing should spoil Trump's visit. When activists screened images of Trump and Epstein on the castle of Windsor, the day before his arrival, they were arrested. The president was maintained at any time of the British public, for fear of seeing those who protest against his visit and his policy. Even journalists seemed to play well: at a press conference, Starmer was only asked about Epstein, which he quickly bypassed.

If the goal of governments was to avoid any SNAFUS, this modest mission was accomplished. But now, the state visit has ended, Great Britain takes stock of what it has obtained in return. For two days, the British state made a Trump shower with the whole pump it could bring together. What do you buy these days?

The biggest coup of Starmers is the largest number of $ 150 billion ($ 203 billion) in investment from American companies, nicknamed the technological prosperity agreement. Some 31 billion will come from American technology giants to strengthen British AI and Technology infrastructure, while most of this investment 90 billion will come from Blackstone, a private capital company, during the next decade.

The desperate government for good economic news before the November budget claims that the investment will create some 7,600 jobs.

But not everyone is convinced. Most investments were commercial decisions that had been announced above, now grouped in an agreement to coincide with Trumps.

There are large questioning points on some of the details of these transactions, including concessions from the United Kingdom to ensure that it maintains these narrow technological links, the British director in the United Kingdom in the Chéfeuilles de Chatham House told CNN, told CNN.

Nick Clegg, the former Deputy Prime Minister of UKS who was until recently a Metas Policy leader, warned that the technological agreement was hardly just sloppy seconds of Silicon Valley.

Were a kind of vassal state, technologically, said Clegg on Wednesday. In a sense, this American technological agreement is just another version of the United Kingdom that clings to the Sams uncle coats.

The construction of the type of infrastructure of AI envisaged by the CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, who was one of the technological bosses invited to the banquet of Wednesday of State, will oblige Great Britain to increase its energy supply. Trump has long reprimanded Great Britain on its plans to stop training new petroleum and domestic gas, which could help fuel future AI data centers.

But the two countries have found common ground on nuclear energy. The United States and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement this week to facilitate the construction of nuclear power plants in both countries.

However, the potential economic benefits of these transactions are long downstream. The proof will be in the pudding, said Osullivan. People here want to see the economic advantages, and they will not accumulate for a while.

In the short term, the British economy will remain in the same state as when Trump has arrived. Yes, prevailing on the 10% price on most British products is lower than what it has placed on the European Union. And yes, Great Britain can boast that it was the first country to conclude a post-tail trade agreement with the United States. But a 10% price is always a 10% rate, and much higher than when Trump took office. And there is still not much flesh on the bones of its trade agreement.

Before Trumps arrived, Great Britain hoped that the United States would remove the 25% rate currently applied to steel exports to the United States. These plans have now been put on the ice, pushing the British steel industry closer to the edge. Last month, his third largest steel was collapsed in government control.

On foreign policy, Starmer succeeded in avoided the main disputes. While Trump said he disagreed with the British who planned to recognize a Palestinian state later this month, he did not criticize Starmer forcefully.

Although he has accustomed in a accustomed to thorny issues, Starmer failed to extract new foreign policy commitments from the president. Although Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin really dropped me on his failure to settle the Russian war in Ukraine, he did not undertake to increase the pressure on Putin to accept a peace agreement, saying that he would only do it when NATO countries stop buying Russia oil and gas.

One thing that Great Britain obtains from Trump, however, is an increasingly Trumpian policy. Nigel Farage, the head of the Uniter Reform UK party, intervenes well in front of Starmers Labor, committing to make Great Britain again and implement Doge style cuts in the British state.

Farage has implacably tracked down the work for his difficulties in controlling illegal immigration a subject that made a discomfort in Starmer at the end of a press conference otherwise treated. Asked about his efforts to stop illegal immigration through the South American border, Trump told Starmer that he should call the military to tackle the problem in Great Britain. His advice can also embrace the opposition director of Great Britain on the right.

If the Starmers aim to dodge all the balls that could have come in its own way, the state visit was a success. But if the objective was to translate the English speaker of the presidents into significant commitments on trade and foreign policy, Great Britain can feel quietly modified.

