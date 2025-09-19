Trump suggests that jokes at the end of the evening should threaten FCC licenses





In the wake of ABC's decision of the Jimmy Kimmel's touch of the FCC threat, Donald Trump suggested that the agency should weigh on the end of evening criticisms while the broadcasters ask for license renewals.

While he spoke to the journalists of the Air Force One on his return to the United States of Great Britain, Trump said that the biting humor at the end of the night at his expense is “something that should be spoken for licenses”.

Trump told journalists: “When you have a network, and they have evening shows, and all they do is hit Trump. If you come back – I guess they haven't had a curator for years or something – everything they do is hit Trump. They are allowed. They are not allowed to do so. They are a democratic party.”

The president seemed to suggest a return to the doctrine of equity. This required that the broadcasters provide a mixture of points of view on questions of major importance. But this requirement was abandoned by the FCC in 1987, during the Reagan administration.

The lifting of the doctrine of equity has been credited for inaugurating a new era of Talk partisan radio, led by the conservative host Rush Limbaugh, because the broadcasters no longer had to respect the obligation to provide a diversity of points of view.

It is very rare for the FCC to revoke a dissemination license. The next series of license renewals of the television channel will not begin until 2028, when Trump's mandate will be in his last year.

On Wednesday, Trump FCC President Brendan Carr threatened to take action against ABC and his stations on a remark that Kimmel made in his monologue on Monday.

Kimmel said: “We had new stockings during the weekend with the Gang Maga trying desperately to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as something other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points.”

Carr said about Benny Johnson's podcast: “We can do it the simplest way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change driving, act, frankly, on Kimmel, or there will be additional work for the FCC to come.”

A few hours later, Nexstar, the largest station group in the country, said that he abandoned Kimmel de ABC Affiliates for “the foreseeable future”. Sinclair Broadcast Group followed later. Shortly after Nexstar's announcement, ABC said that he was shooting Kimmel's show indefinitely.

In interviews, Carr noted that the broadcasters have the obligation to operate in the public interest.

On Thursday, in Hannity, he said: “We, at the FCC, are going to enforce the obligation of public interest. If there are diffusers who don't like that, they can transform their license into FCC. But this is our work. And again, we are progressing now. “

But the FCC affirms that it has a limited authority on the content of the program, and Carr itself has criticized the efforts of the government to censor speech according to the standard “of public interest”. He wrote on Twitter in 2019: “The FCC has no itinerant mandate to the police discourse in the name of” the public interest “.

Anna Gomez, the only FCC Democrat, suggested on Thursday in a statement that Carr used the threat of the FCC's action to extract concessions, even if he has no legal position to sanction radiudiffusers on what Kimmel said.

Gomez said: “This FCC does not have the authority, capacity or constitutional law with the content of the police or punish the broadcasters for speeches, the government does not like. If he were to take the national networks, he was going to revoke the dissemination licenses, which are held by local stations rather than national networks, he was going to appear at the head of the first case and the failure of the facts. Lays an existential risk for a diffuser, which, by definition, cannot exist without its license.

Earlier Thursday, at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump was asked about Kimmel. “Kimmel is not a talented person, he has very bad grades more than anything else and they should have dismissed him a long time ago. You can call this freedom of expression or not, he was dismissed for lack of talent.”

Kimmel was not dismissed, but suspended, and there is no word on if or when he returns.

