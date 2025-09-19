



Trump said last week that he was ready to adopt “major sanctions against Russia” as soon as all NATO countries stop buying Russian oil. Hungary and Slovakia have continued to buy Russian fossil fuels.

Starmer also said that the question was “a challenge for Europe”.

“There are a number of European countries that depend too much on Russia's energy,” he said.

Earlier, Starmer was very smiling while he and his wife, Victoria, welcomed Trump in Checkers, a 16th century manor which is the Prime Minister's official residence, 40 miles north of London.

There, they met American and British business leaders, notably the leaders of the management of Nvidia, Microsoft, Rolls-Royce and Boeing, before signing a technological prosperity agreement of several billion dollars that British officials hope to bring thousands of jobs and radical investments in the United Kingdom in the United Kingdom in the United Kingdom

Trump said before the signing that the agreement had long been doing and thanked Starmer for his hard work to pass it. With this agreement, our friendly friendship with the United Kingdom is becoming stronger, he said.

Starmer said the agreement had marked a big day for the special relationship. He previously showed Trump objects from the Archives of Winston Churchill, which invented the term.

On Wednesday, Trump and King Charles inspect an honorary guard at the Château de Windsor.

The meeting took place after Trump woke up in the castle of Windsor after a night of royal opulence and a sumptuous state dinner for 160 dignitaries and business leaders.

An unprecedented day of pump treated Trump the first politician elected to be invited for two state visits and his wife to the full range of the British ceremonial and the greatest military welcome ceremony for a state visit in living memory.

Our countries have the nearest known defense, security and intelligence relations, said Charles in his speech to Trump at the state dinner. In two world wars, we fought together to defeat the forces of tyranny. Today, while tyranny threatens Europe once again, we and our allies we support in favor of Ukraine, to dissuade aggression and ensure peace.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the King early Thursday “for his unshakable support”, with sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for kyiv remaining as collision points between Washington, London and the European powers.

The British government has more and more criticized the fatal Israels in Gaza, including its new assault against the city of Gaza struck by famine. The United Kingdom should soon join a number of countries to recognize the Palestinian state, a decision that has indignant Israeli officials.

Each leader is a feverish atmosphere at home. Trump arrived in Great Britain following the deadly shooting of Charlie Kirk, while his host was assaulted by far-right demonstrations, survey ratings and a recent scandal that led to a question on Jeffrey Epstein at the press conference on Thursday.

Trump and Jeffrey Epstein screened on Tuesday evening on the external walls of Windsor Castle.

The British ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, was dismissed last week after revelations concerning his links with Epstein.

Asked about the dismissal, Trump said he did not know Mandelson. At the Château de Windsor two days earlier, demonstrators had projected images of Trump alongside Epstein in an act in which four people were arrested.

And in the streets of London, thousands of people attended a protest march which culminated with a rally outside the Parliament.

During the recent survey highlighting British feelings towards him, 70% of British said they did not like Trump and 44% said they thought that his state visit should be canceled.

Chantal Da Silva

Reuters, the Associated Press and Henry Austin contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/united-kingdom/trump-meets-starmer-uk-state-visit-royal-windsor-charles-chequers-rcna232066 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos