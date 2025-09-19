Erdogan, Abbas discusses the Gaza crisis, call the immediate-Xinhua ceasefire





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara, Türkiye, September 18, 2025, to discuss Israel's escalation at the offensive in Gaza and broader regional developments, the Turkish presidency said in a statement. (Mustafa Kaya / Handout via Xinhua) Ankara, September 18 (Xinhua) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara on Thursday to discuss Israel's climbing at the offensive in Gaza and broader regional developments, the Turkish presidency said in a statement. During the closed -door meeting, also assisted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Erdogan said that the Israeli assault against Gaza had reached “a new scene” with his latest ground offensive, describing it as a “genocide” which threatens not only Palestine but also regional stability. Erdogan added that Türkiye would continue to raise the Palestinian issue and Israeli aggression “on each platform”, including the next United Nations General Assembly. He called for an immediate cease-fire, stronger international pressure on Israel and greater unity in the Islamic world, reiterating Türkiye's support for the complete political unity among the Palestinians. Abbas, according to the official Palestinian Palestinian news agency WAFA, underlined the need for a permanent and unhindered cease-fire in Gaza, an Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital. He also called for early recovery and reconstruction efforts. The meeting intervened after the Israeli defense forces expanded its ground operations in Gaza City on Tuesday, the largest city in the besieged Palestinian enclave. The nearly two years of war in Gaza killed more than 64,000 people and created famine conditions in the enclave, according to health authorities based in Gaza. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara, Türkiye, September 18, 2025, to discuss Israel's escalation at the offensive in Gaza and broader regional developments, the Turkish presidency said in a statement. (Mustafa Kaya / Handout via Xinhua)

