



US President Donald Trump talks to journalists on board the Air Force One for a state visit to Great Britain on September 16, 2025.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that the federal government could revoke television broadcasting licenses which are “against” him.

Trump's comment one day came after ABC suspended the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Show because of the comments that his host linked the alleged killer of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk to the Magan movement of Trump.

The president of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr earlier, had suggested that the ABC dissemination license, which is a Disney subsidiary, was in danger if it “did not take measures on Kimmel”.

Speaking Thursday to journalists on the Air Force One, Trump said: “I read somewhere that the networks were 97% against me, again, 97% negative, and yet I won and easily, every seven swing states”, referring to his victory in the elections in 2024.

“They only give me a bad publicity, the press. I mean, they get a license,” said Trump, according to the audio of a press gaggle provided by the White House.

“I think maybe their license should be removed,” said Trump.

The president said that the decision “will depend on Brendan Carr”.

Trump specifically referred to the criticisms he obtained from Kimmel and the CBS night-show host Stephen Colbert.

“Listen is something that you have to talk about also for granting licenses,” said Trump.

“When you have a network and you have evening shows, and all they do is hit Trump,” he said. “That's all they do. If you go back, I guess they haven't had a curator for years or something, someone said.”

“But when you come back, take a look, everything they do is hit Trump. They are allowed. They are not allowed to do so. They are an arm of the Democratic Party,” he said.

Carrier early Thursday, “Squawk on the Street” by CNBC said that “we have not yet finished” with changes in “the media ecosystem” which are consequences of the election of Trump.

“I think Brendan Carr is exceptional, it's a patriot,” said Trump, who appointed Carr to his post.

“He loves our country, and it's a hard to cook. So we will have to see.”

The broadcast television stations affiliated with networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, must receive a license from the FCC to operate because their content is transmitted in the air, and is technically free for viewers as long as they have an antenna.

This contrasts with cable television networks, whose subscribers pay fees to the distributors to watch.

Lillian Rizzo de CNBC contributed to this story.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of Nbcuniversal, owner of CNBC. Square would become the new mother company of CNBC on the spin-off of Comcast de Visant.

