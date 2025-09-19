Trump calls on the American regulator to repress critical media | Donald Trump News





The President of the United States, Donald Trump, suggested that regulators are accompanied by critical media.

The call came Thursday evening when Trump continued to savor in the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel. The backlash against the media and others deemed disrespectful concerning the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has feared that freedom of expression is attacked.

List of recommended stories of 4 list elements

The talk show at the end of the night was withdrawn from the air on Wednesday, with criticisms pointing to the comments he made on the murder of Kirks. The actor has, in the past, regularly falsified Trump.

He made a total idiot of himself, wrote Trump on his social platform Truth, republishing a clip for the Academy of the past few years in which Kimmel targeted the American leader.

Earlier in the day, Trump said Kimmel had been dismissed because he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk.

Trump told journalists when he returned from the United Kingdom's visit to the Federal Commission Commission (FCC), which regulates all emissions in the United States should consider removing the broadcasters of the radediffusers who hit Trump.

I think maybe their license should be removed, said Trump, although the FDC law prohibits the FCC to revoke a diffuser license for negative coverage or a government-hated discourse.

It will be up [FCC Chair] Brendan Carr, added Trump.

The ABC network belonging to Disney removed the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show from the programming indefinitely on Wednesday after a Kimmel opening monologue in which he said that the Gang Maga tried to score political points of Kirks' death.

Disney took the plunge after the FCCS Carr one named by Trump seemed to involve a right -wing podcast that Kimmels Note had endangered the Disneys license.

This is a very serious problem at the moment for Disney, said Carr.

They have a license granted by us to the FCC, and this comes with the obligation to operate in the public interest.

Brendan Carr, then commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, testifies to a surveillance hearing of the American Senate in 2020 [File: Jonathan Newton/Reuters]

Kimmel had to meet three leaders of the Disney network to discuss the fate of his show, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The actor is the last of a growing list of media figures, journalists and press organizations to face Trumps Wrath in the form of personal proceedings and vendettas.

In July, CBS said that the late show with Stephen Colbert would leave the air in 2026, a few days after Colbert criticized CBSS's mother company, Paramount, for a settlement of $ 16 million in a case with Trump.

ABC News has also agreed to pay $ 15 million on inaccurate in air comments made by an anchor that Trump had been deemed responsible for the rape of the writer E Jean Carroll. Trump was actually tried responsible for sexual abuse. More recently, Trump has a trial of several billion dollars against the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal for their coverage of his relationship with the high -flying financier and the sex offender JEFFREY EPSTEIN.

In another social article from Trum on Wednesday, Trump seemed to suggest other suspensions of late evening actors, namely two NBC popular hosts.

This leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC, said the president, referring to Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

Their notes are also horrible. Do it NBC !!!

The legislators of the Democratic Party now push to adopt a new bill, called No Political Enemies Act, which they partially attributed to Kimmels Suspension.

The bill aims to dissuade managers from retaliation against freedom of expression and provides tools to those targeted by the government, according to a legislative summary, although it is unlikely to adopt the congress controlled by the Republican.

The chief of the minority of the Democratic Senate, Chuck Schumer, also called for the resignation of the FCC Carrs in an article on social networks Thursday, before putting himself against the Trump administration at a press conference announcing the bill.

First, let's be very clear: political violence has no place in America, said Schumer.

But let's also be clear: the Trump administration campaign against threats against civil society and freedom of expression is an attack on all that this country has represented since the Constitution was signed, said Schumer.

There is an assault against outgoing democracy of the White House and their allies, and we see more evidence every day, he said.

Brendan Carr should resign immediately, or Trump should dismiss him. pic.twitter.com/bow6h1zsfy

Chuck Schumer (@senschumer) September 18, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/19/trump-celebrates-kimmel-show-suspension-as-democrats-push-free-speech-bill The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos