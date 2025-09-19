Pawar supports PM Modi on the age debate





Mumbai: The founder of the NCP, Sharad Pawar, expressed her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the debate on the issue of whether political leaders should withdraw after being 75 years old. Speaking in Kolhapur, the 85 -year -old veteran politician said he had no moral authority to ask anyone, including the Prime Minister, to withdraw because of age. Even after 75 years, I did not stop. I am currently 85 years old and I still work. So I can't tell Narendra Modi to stop after 75 years. I do not have the legal right to do so, said the founder and former Minister of the Union of the NCP. His remarks occurred one day after the congress party targeted the BJP and the RSS, accusing them of having forced senior leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi both of the presidents of the BJP and the Ministers of the Union to retire after having crossed 75 years. The congress also questioned the current silence on this unwritten rule in the context of Mr. Modi, who was 75 years old on September 17. Pawar said that many BJP leaders had already talked about retirement at the age of 75, but now the same party never denies such a declaration. Some people (Mohan Bhagwat) said he (or RSS) has never said or discussed this thing. Why should we insist on them? They say they didn't say it, but we know you have published it, we read it. It's okay now. Commenting on the 75th anniversary of the Modis PM, Mr. Pawar said that the milestone was important in the life of anyone and should be treated with dignity, free from political nuances. Prime Minister Modi finished 75 years. I wrote and prolonged my congratulations. We have been raised with the values ​​of Yashwantrao Chavan, and on such occasions, we do not provide politics, he said. The veteran chief, who has often maintained cordial links with leaders through the political spectrum despite the ideological differences, recalled his own 75th anniversary. He said that he had invited Prime Minister Modi to the event and that he had consciously chose not to make political statements. When I was 75, I invited Mr. Modi. He attended the event, but then made no political remarks. And we also do not want to politicize such moments now. Many people have expressed their wish, and it was the right thing to do. In politics, there should not be bitterness on such occasions. Instead, I wanted him all the good he wants to do for the country, he said. On Wednesday, Pawar also welcomed Mr. Modi for his 75th birthday. He published a message on X and wished the PM good health, happiness and long life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/pawar-backs-pm-modi-on-age-debate-1904656 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos